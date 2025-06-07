Get-together celebrates press collaboration between Vietnam, Cuba

The Ambassador highlighted the deep-rooted cooperation between journalists of both nations, stating that the Cuban people closely followed Vietnam’s triumphs during the war thanks to this enduring partnership.

A representative of Prensa Latina News Agency in Vietnam presents flowers to General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Vu Viet Trang to congratulate the agency on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Vietnamese Revolutionary Press Day. (Photo: VNA)

A gathering of Vietnamese journalists and officials who once studied or worked in Cuba was held in Hanoi on June 6 to mark the 100th anniversary of Vietnamese Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 – 2025), the Vietnam – Cuba Friendship Year, and the 65th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations (December 2, 1960 – 2025).

The event was jointly organized by the Cuban Embassy in Vietnam, the Vietnam Journalists Association (VJA), and the Academy of Journalism and Communication.

Addressing the gathering, Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes underscored Cuba’s pride in having stood shoulder to shoulder with the Vietnamese people in their struggle for national liberation. He noted that Cuba had mobilized its entire press apparatus in support of Vietnam’s cause, with Radio Habana Cuba and Prensa Latina news agency becoming powerful voices that amplified Vietnam’s heroic resistance spirit. These Cuban media's efforts also contributed significantly to expanding the global reach of Vietnamese outlets such as the Vietnam News Agency and Radio the Voice of Vietnam.

The Ambassador highlighted the deep-rooted cooperation between journalists of both nations, stating that the Cuban people closely followed Vietnam’s triumphs during the war thanks to this enduring partnership. He recalled how Cuban universities welcomed numerous Vietnamese students during that era, many of whom shared both hardships and successes with the Cuban people and later became a vital part of Vietnam’s revolutionary press. The event was an occasion to recognize the decades-long solidarity between Cuban and Vietnamese journalists, he stressed.

Fuentes further emphasized that this partnership has played a key role in disseminating Vietnam’s remarkable political, economic, social, and cultural achievements, while also offering a true portrayal of Cuba’s ongoing struggle for national development and sovereignty.

VJA Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper Le Quoc Minh said since 1961, thousands of Vietnamese cadres and students have studied in Cuba and returned to contribute to the process of national development and the evolution of revolutionary journalism in Vietnam.

He noted that many of these returnees assumed key roles in media organizations, press management agencies, and journalism training institutions, making important contributions to the Vietnamese revolutionary press.

“In a world witnessing rapid media transformation and facing the persistent threats of hostile ideological forces, it is more vital than ever that we, together with Cuba, uphold our tradition of solidarity, maintain a steadfast spirit, and stand firm on the frontlines of journalism, information, and communication,” Minh stated.

VJA Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper Le Quoc Minh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The VJA Chairman also highlighted the ongoing collaboration between the two countries’ press sectors, including reciprocal visits and professional exchanges. Notably, a delegation from the VJA recently participated in the international digital political communication conference Patria in Havana, where they delivered several presentations.

Mr. Le Quoc Minh reaffirmed the VJA’s commitment to strengthening ties with the Cuban Association of Journalists (UPEC) on the occasion of the Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Year 2025, through expanded cooperation in training, experience sharing, and joint media initiatives.

He proposed that Vietnamese and Cuban media organizations jointly produce documentaries and reports vividly capturing the enduring friendship between the two countries, particularly through the stories of living witnesses.

The meeting also featured a video presentation on Vietnam–Cuba media cooperation, along with personal reflections from journalists involved in exchange and training programs between the two nations.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Vietnamese revolutionary press, the Union of Cuban Journalists (UPEC) presented Felix Elmusa Medals - the organization’s highest honor - to five distinguished Vietnamese journalists for their outstanding contributions to journalism and promoting cooperation between the press communities of the two countries.

The awardees are VJA Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper Le Quoc Minh; VJA Permanent Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Loi; Permanent Vice President of the Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association Nguyen Viet Thao; Pham Dinh Loi, journalist, translator, and author of "Fidel Castro: A Legend through Centuries”; and Nguyen Duy Cuong, journalist and former President of the Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Association.

Vietnamplus