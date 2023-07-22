Forum discusses measures to reduce costs for shrimp industry

On July 21, in the afternoon, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development hosted an online forum to connect the production, processing, and export of Vietnamese brackish water shrimp.

According to the Vietnam Directorate of Fisheries, Vietnam's shrimp industry exports its products to approximately 100 countries, with key markets including China, the US, South Korea, Japan, and Europe. Vietnam ranks second globally in terms of shrimp export value, accounting for 13 percent of the total global shrimp export value. On average, shrimp accounts for about 45 percent of the total value of seafood exports of Vietnam, amounting to US$4 billion annually.

During the first six months of this year, shrimp farming areas were over 650,000 hectares, reflecting a 6.4 percent growth compared to the same period last year. The estimated shrimp output reached 467,000 tons, representing a 4 percent increase from the previous year. The shrimp export revenue touched $1.56 billion, accounting for 38 percent of the total seafood export revenue.

To surpass the target of $4.3 billion in shrimp exports for 2023, Mr. Le Thanh Hoa, Deputy Director of the Department of Quality, Processing, and Market Development, advises farmers to avoid excessive harvesting and instead collaborate with businesses to minimize intermediary costs and feed and input material expenses.

Mr. Tran Thanh Nam, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, points out that global shrimp stocks are on the decline. This presents an excellent opportunity for Vietnam to ramp up its shrimp exports. Vietnamese trade missions in other countries should intensify promotional efforts and advertise the image of Vietnamese shrimp.

On the same day, in Bac Lieu Province, the Provincial People's Committee, in collaboration with Tuoi Tre newspaper, organized a workshop focusing on environmental solutions for the sustainable development of the shrimp industry.

Bac Lieu is currently prioritizing the implementation of agricultural development measures, with a strong emphasis on high-tech agriculture, aiming to establish the province as the national center for the shrimp industry. More than 25 companies and over 800 households actively participated in this initiative, with a total area of over 4,600 hectares. Additionally, five companies have been recognized and granted certificates as high-tech agricultural enterprises.

The People's Committee of Bac Lieu Province also revealed their efforts to support shrimp farming.

During an online directive, Mr. Le Minh Hoan, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, stressed the importance of changing the mindset and raising awareness among farmers to achieve sustainable development in the shrimp industry. He emphasized that only when the public is united and supportive and collaborates with government agencies, businesses, and scientists can the shrimp industry truly attain sustainable growth while contributing to environmental protection.

Localities should prioritize studying and establishing a shrimp industry association in the Mekong Delta, involving participation from farmers, government authorities, scientists, and businesses. This association would enable them to offer support and collectively address challenges, fostering collaborative development within the shrimp industry.