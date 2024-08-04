Foreign leaders congratulate Party General Secretary, State President To Lam

Foreign leaders have sent their congratulations to State President To Lam on his election as the General Secretary of the Party Central Committee.

General Secretary and President To Lam talks with Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai and delegates attending the meeting of the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam on the morning of August 3. (Photo: SGGP)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent congratulations to State President To Lam on his election as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)'s Central Committee.

The message reads: “I am very delighted to learn that you have been elected to the position of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the CPV. On behalf of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and in my own name, I would like to extend my warm congratulations to you. Over the recent years, the CPV has thoroughly implemented the spirit of the 13th National Party Congress's Resolution, focusing on promoting the Party building, and reaping new achievements in boosting the building of socialism and the renewal and open-door cause.

We believe that, under the steadfast leadership of the CPV Central Committee, the entire Party and people of Vietnam will successfully realise the objectives and tasks set forth by the CPV's 13th National Congress, steadily promoting the preparations for the 14th National Congress, and continuously moving towards the "two 100-year goals" of the Party and the country's founding.

China and Vietnam are socialist neighbours linked by mountains and rivers. Last December, I paid a state visit to Vietnam, during which both sides announced the building of a China-Vietnam Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, opening a new journey and a new chapter in the relationship between the two Parties and the two countries.

I am ready to join Comrade General Secretary To Lam in leading the building of an increasingly substantial and in-depth China-Vietnam Community with a shared future, jointly promoting the traditional friendship, consolidating political trust, deepening strategic exchanges, boosting substantive cooperation, bringing more happiness to the peoples of the two countries, and actively contributing to the cause of peace and progress of the mankind.

Wish you new achievements in your noble position".

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin held that the results of the CPV Central Committee's meeting fully affirm Mr. Lam's high political prestige, proving his contributions in ensuring socio-economic development and raising the country's position in the international arena.

“We highly value your efforts in consolidating the comprehensive strategic partnership between our two countries. I hope that there will be more constructive dialogues and coordination on pressing issues on the bilateral and international agenda. This will certainly meet the core interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and Vietnam, contributing to firmly strengthening security and stability in the Asia-Pacific,” wrote the Russian President.

In his message, Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni expressed his firm belief that under Lam's leadership, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam will reap many great achievements, develop rapidly in all fields, and maintain the country's important role in the region and the world.

“I believe that the relations between the peoples of Vietnam and Cambodia will continue to become closer and maintain peace, stability, bilateral friendly cooperation, solidarity and development,” the Cambodian King stated.

With 100 percent of approval votes, State President Lam was elected as the new Party General Secretary during the Central Committee's meeting on August 3.

Vnplus