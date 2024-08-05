Fisheries export in July highest since early 2024

The export during January – July was worth $5.28 billion, up 7 percent against the same period last year.

Vietnam’s fisheries export revenue in July grew 14 percent year-on-year to over US$885 million, the highest recorded since the beginning of the year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

The export during January–July was worth $5.28 billion, up 7 percent against the same period last year.

Of the total, the shipment of shrimp rose 7 percent to nearly $2 billion, tra fish 7.7 percent to nearly $1.09 billion, and tuna 21 percent to $555 million.

Shipment to four major buyers recovered in July, with that to China increasing 30 percent, the US 14 percent, the EU 14 percent and Japan 11 percent.

During the seven-month span, export to the US and China expanded 10 percent to more than $930 million, that to the EU grew 10 percent to over $600 million while that to the Republic of Korea inched up 1 percent to $426 million.

The US and the EU are expected to be promising markets for frozen products in the second half on the positive signs of economic recovery, easing inflation and cooling interest rates.

In the meantime, there will be no breakthrough in the export of the goods to the Chinese market where demand for fresh products is high to serve catering service and tourism.

VNS