FDI firms offer highest Tet bonuses reaching US$12,164 per employee in Hanoi

Employees at Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) enterprises receive the highest average new year (Tet) bonuses with an average payout of VND311 million (US$12,164) each.

FDI firms offer highest average Tet bonuses reaching US$12,164 per employee

In a report released yesterday, the Hanoi Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs provided an overview of the 2024 salary situation and the anticipated 2025 new year bonuses within Hanoi enterprises. The report suggests a more equitable distribution of Tet bonuses among employees in 2025 compared to the previous year.

The group of enterprises with foreign direct investment (FDI) recorded the highest bonus of VND311 million per person, while the lowest was VND500,000 per person. In the private enterprise sector, the top bonus reached VND280 million —three times higher than the previous year—while the minimum remained at VND500,000 per person.

For limited liability companies (LLCs) fully owned by the State, the highest Tet bonus was VND38 million per person, nearly double last year’s amount, with the lowest unchanged at VND500,000 per person.

By Quoc Lap – Translated By Dan Thuy