FDI business community finds solutions to improve business in Vietnam

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City this morning collaborated with the Vietnam Business Forum (VBF) Consortium to organize the 2024 policy dialogue program.

Representatives from Foreign Direct Investment enterprises participate in the forum. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The event has attracted more than 200 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) enterprises and leaders of the Southern provinces and cities, aiming at improving the investment environment in Vietnam.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan delivers a speech at the forum. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Delivering a speech at the forum, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said that the city has issued a green growth action plan for the period of 2024-2030 to implement the National Green Growth Strategy towards a sustainable development in Ho Chi Minh City for the 2021-2030 period.

Ho Chi Minh City has been developing orientations and policies to create motivation for durable growth and ultimately develop the sectors of economy, technology and energy.

Of which, the city will focus on high-value industrial sectors, particularly the fields of high technology, green financial services and green industry. Besides, the city shall encourage enterprises to switch from traditional business models to advanced, green and sustainable ways.

Additionally, the city and other localities nationwide are ready to collaborate and accompany enterprises, particularly FDI ones on solving difficulties and obstacles related to policies and support of FDI enterprises to enhance business production effectiveness. Therefore, it is essential to encourage investors with long-term investment and policy guarantees in the city, the Southeastern and the Mekong Delta regions.

Commenting on the shared information, the FDI business community said that Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern provinces and cities have shown goodwill and improvement following the proposals of the FDI business community.

However, under the new trend of development, there would be issues that provinces and cities needed to expand the geographical validity of work permits; and ensure consistent application of legal regulations across provinces and cities.

In addition, it is important to simplify the pre-employment review process for foreigners and allow priority cases to expedite the processing of work permit applications for projects with high impact, projects with large investments or projects with good compliance records and so on.

Another issue raised by FDI enterprises is the development of human resources to meet the needs of AI applications.

By Minh Xuan, Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong