Events mark Vietnam’s diplomatic ties with Israel, Australia

Different events were held in Netanya city of Israel and Sydney city of Australia on September 8 to celebrate the 78th National Day of Vietnam and the respective 30th and 50th anniversaries of Vietnam’s diplomatic ties with the two countries.

The event in Netanya, held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel, saw the presence of local officials and people along with those who share the love for the Southeast Asian country.

It introduced typical dishes of Vietnam like “nem ran” (fried spring rolls), “nem cuon” (fresh spring rolls), and “banh mi” (sandwiches) cooked in line with the Kosher standards of the Jews.

The event also featured an exhibition of photos taken by Vietnamese photographers on landscapes of Vietnam and Netanya, a show of fashion designs using fabrics from Vietnam made by local designers, and the introduction of two new electric vehicle models produced by Vinfast, a member of Vietnamese private conglomerate Vingroup.

In his speech, Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Ly Duc Trung highlighted the cultural, culinary and tourism beauty of Vietnam while stressing the achievements obtained during the 30 years of bilateral relations.

Netanya Mayor Miriam Fierberg-Ikar highly valued the event, organised in an attractive space of Vietnamese culture, noting that it was even more meaningful when taking place at a point of time when Israeli people are preparing to enter a new year in the Jewish calendar.

Meanwhile, the ceremony in Sydney, held by the Vietnamese Consulate General there, was attended by 250 guests who were officials of New South Wales state and representatives of diplomatic agencies in Canberra and consulates in Sydney, experts, scholars, businesses, student associations, and the Vietnamese community in Australia.

Consul General Nguyen Dang Thang attributed Vietnam’s successes today partly to the warm sentiment and strong assistance from international friends, including Australia, noting that the two countries now share an important partnership based on mutual respect and common interests.

He expressed his belief that the attainments they have harvested over the last half of a century will form a solid stepping stone for them to work towards a brighter future in the next 50 years and beyond. Their partnership will become even stronger and weather all challenges to contribute more to regional peace, stability, and development.

On behalf of New South Wales Premier Chris Minns, Minister for Local Government of New South Wales Ron Hoenig offered congratulations on Vietnam’s National Day and the 50th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic relations (February 26), voicing his delight at the increasingly strong and diverse relations between both sides.

He noted that the Vietnamese community has helped create the diversity and multilculturalism of New South Wales.

The New South Wales administration and Australian people always wish the relations with Vietnam will become deeper in the future, the official added.