Embassy advises Vietnamese citizens in Israel on safety measures

The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel on July 30 recommended measures for the Vietnamese community to ensure their safety and security amidst escalating tensions between Israel and the Hezbollah force in Lebanon.

Israel carries out an air attack to Tayr Harfa city, in the south of Lebanon. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

In an announcement, the embassy said the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) carried out an air attack on the Lebanese capital of Beirut on July 30 (local time), targeting Hazbollah’s senior military commander Fuad Shukr, who was said to be responsible for the rocket attack in Majdal Shams town of Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The Upper Galilee Regional Councils told its residents to stay near safe rooms, and reduce movement and gatherings.

According to IDF, Hezbollah could deliver a retaliation, and both sides are running the risk of a full-blown conflict.

Against this backdrop, the embassy advised the Vietnamese community to keep a close watch on the situation in Israel through trusted local media sources, avoid areas prone to Hezbollah’s attacks, particularly the northern region, strictly comply with safety and security measures prescribed by the local administrations, and proactively prepare plans to ensure safety for themselves and relatives.

The embassy asked the community to keep regular contact with the embassy, and seek support and information when necessary via the citizen protection hotlines of 972-55-502-5616, 972-52-727-4248, and 972-50-994-0889, or emails giooctv.mofa@gmail.com, anhnguyen.mofavn@gmail.com, and ductrivu.mofa@gmail.com.

Vietnamplus