Eight decrees to abolished to avoid confusion

Accordingly, all or part of 10 decrees in many areas of State management of ministries and branches, will be abolished to avoid confusion and difficulty in searching.

The Ministry of Justice stated that over the past years, several ministries and ministerial-level agencies have conducted reviews and discovered that a number of legal documents are no longer applied in practice, yet there is no legal basis to determine their expiration as prescribed by the Laws on the Promulgation of Legal Documents (1996, 2008, 2015, and the amended versions).

The ministry has therefore proposed the development of a decree to repeal, either wholly or partially, ten decrees covering various State management fields, so as to avoid confusion and difficulties in legal reference and implementation.

Based on this proposal, the Government has promulgated the decree to abolish several Government decrees that are no longer applied in practice.

The decree does not introduce new policies or amend or supplement existing ones, and thus will not generate additional human or financial resource requirements for implementation.

Ten decrees will be abolished wholly or partially to avoid confusion. (Photo: VNA)

Repeal of eight decrees in full include Decree No. 35/2005/NĐ-CP on disciplinary measures for cadres and civil servants; Decree No. 105/2006/NĐ-CP on detailing and guiding the implementation of several provisions of the Law on Intellectual Property; Decree No. 35/2007/NĐ-CP on electronic transactions in banking activities; Decree No. 27/2010/NĐ-CP on the mobilisation of other police forces and commune police to coordinate with traffic police ensuring road traffic order and safety; Decree No. 119/2010/NĐ-CP on amending and supplementing several provisions of Decree No. 105/2006/NĐ-CP; Decree No. 137/2013/NĐ-CP on detailing the implementation of several provisions of the Law on Electricity and its amended versions; Decree No. 04/2015/NĐ-CP on implementing democracy in the operations of state administrative agencies and public service units; and Decree No. 63/2020/NĐ-CP on the security industry.

Two decrees that are partially abolished are Decree No. 285/2025/NĐ-CP and Decree No. 08/2018/NĐ-CP on medicinal plant cultivation and exploitation, and business investment conditions, respectively.

This Decree takes effect from December 30.

VNA