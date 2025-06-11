E-invoicing via cash registers at traditional markets faces challenges

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade has instructed relevant agencies to support business households and vendors in local traditional markets in implementing e-invoices via cash registers.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Nguyen Phuong yesterday signed a directive to Regional Tax Sub-department II, the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City and other district-level authorities along with the Ho Chi Minh Market Surveillance Sub-Department regarding coordinated support for business households and vendors in local traditional markets in implementation of e-invoices via cash registers.

Accordingly, based on observations and discussions with local authorities and market management units, the Municipal Department of Industry and Trade recorded that there had been numerous difficulties and obstacles, particularly among vendors in traditional markets.



These vendors mainly operate manually, keeping records in notebooks, and have never used sales software or receipt printers. In addition, limited technological literacy, financial constraints, and habitual reliance on outdated business methods are major challenges that have partially impacted the continuity of services supply in traditional markets recently.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

To address these issues, the Municipal Department of Industry and Trade has requested that the Regional Tax Sub-department II, the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City and other district-level authorities along with the Ho Chi Minh City Market Surveillance Sub-Department coordinate to strengthen the propaganda so that business households and individual vendors can understand State policies and regulations, develop and issue clear and consistent guidance on tax-related implementation, provide technical support to promptly resolve issues that arise during the adoption of e-invoices from cash registers.

Besides, it is important that relevant agencies support vendors in completing tax procedures, facilitate necessary reviews, and simplify related administrative processes to help household businesses and individuals comply with legal regulations while continuing their production and business activities.

By Mai Hoa, Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong