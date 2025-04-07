District 12 eradicates poverty with effective social policy credit programs

District 12 had over 1,500 poor households and nearly 1,000 near-poor ones at the beginning of 2021. The district has successfully fulfilled its goal of eradicating poverty under HCMC’s poverty threshold, with only 460 near-poor households remaining.

Staff from the VBSP - District 12 Branch survey a loan recipient using funds for a job creation project to grow yellow apricot blossom (Ochna integerrima).

According to the leadership of the People's Committee of District 12, the Steering Committee for HCMC’s Sustainable Poverty Reduction Program conducted a review and officially recognized the district for having achieved its target of eliminating all poor households as defined by the city’s 2021–2025 standards.

Back in 2021, when the program began, District 12 had 1,545 poor households with 6,242 individuals—accounting for 0.82 percent of total households—and 971 near-poor households with 3,994 individuals, making up 0.51 percent. By the end of March 2025, the district had completely eliminated poverty based on city criteria, while the number of near-poor households dropped to 460, comprising 1,911 people.

This achievement was made possible through the district’s concerted efforts to mobilize the entire political apparatus and implement a broad spectrum of targeted, responsive support initiatives tailored to the unique needs of each household. Notably, programs offering microloans for poverty reduction, job creation, and educational support for students from low-income families proved highly impactful.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, Nguyen Thi Dieu, a resident of Thanh Loc Ward, was classified as a poor household. Her run-down house—a modest level-four structure—suffered from chronic leaks during the rainy season. Thanks to guidance and assistance from the local community loan advisory team, she applied for and received a VND100 million loan from the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) - District 12 Branch in early 2023. The funds enabled her to renovate her home and upgrade equipment for her in-home hair-washing and haircut business. By March 2025, following an official re-evaluation, her household was formally declared to have escaped poverty. Dieu said that with support from the city's job creation loan program, she was able to invest in better tools and services to improve her business, resulting in more stable and reliable income for her family.

Mr. Tran Thanh Minh, Acting Director of the VBSP - District 12 Branch, noted that post-pandemic, many residents sought loans aimed at poverty alleviation and employment. To ensure these preferential credit lines were used appropriately, each case was personally reviewed and verified by bank officers. Even after funds were disbursed, bank staff continued to monitor progress and provide guidance as needed.

Staff from the VBSP - District 12 Branch process loan applications for local residents.

Mr. Tran Thanh Minh emphasized that policy credit has been delivered swiftly and effectively to poor, near-poor, and newly non-poor households, as well as workers and other policy beneficiaries—ensuring capital was not left idle. From early 2020 through March 2025, the branch disbursed over VND1 trillion to more than 16,200 clients across these groups. In recognition of these efforts, four staff members from the VBSP - District 12 Branch were recently honored by the General Director of VBSP for their exemplary contributions during the 2020–2025 period.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan