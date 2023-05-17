Deputy PM receives Australia's Special Envoy for Southeast Asia

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang hosted a reception in Hanoi on May 17 for Nicholas Moore, Australia's Special Envoy for Southeast Asia, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

Quang spoke highly of the fine development of bilateral relations, with two-way trade hitting US$15.7 billion in 2022, up 26.7 percent year-on-year, making Australia Vietnam’s seventh largest trade partner, and Vietnam the 10th largest trader with Australia.

Nicholas Moore said that the Australian Government and business community appreciate the "quality" of the Vietnam-Australia ties, and affirmed that the relationship with Vietnam is a "priority" of the Australian Government.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed measures to more effectively tap cooperation potential, especially in trade and investment, through increasing the awareness of the business community and consumers of the two countries, expanding market access opportunities, and cooperating to improve the capacity of enterprises.

The Deputy PM affirmed that the Vietnamese Government always listens to the opinions of enterprises and helps them deal with difficulties while building a more favorable business and investment environment.

He proposed Australia support and share experience with Vietnam in the fields of renewable energy, digital transformation, green transformation, and climate change response. Moore confirmed Australia is willing to share experience and cooperate with Vietnam in these fields.

Quang also suggested the Australian Government give Vietnam a worthy position in the Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040.

Vietnam and Australia set up their diplomatic ties on February 26, 1973, and upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Partnership in 2009, an Enhanced Comprehensive Partnership in 2015, and a Strategic Partnership in March 2018.