Deputy PM raises cooperation recommendations for global ecocivilization building

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on November 5 proposed three cooperation recommendations in his key remarks delivered at a forum on driving green investment and trade to jointly build global eco-civilisation.

The event was held as part of the ongoing 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China.

Ha was one of the three keynote speakers at the event, which gathered over 200 representatives from governments, international organizations, businesses, and experts.

He affirmed that this is a historic moment for the world to quickly innovate and transition from a brown economy to a green one.

The first recommendation is to focus on strengthening international cooperation and solidarity to build an ecosystem for green investment and trade, as in dealing with global challenges, global efforts and a commitment to multilateralism are necessary.

Secondly, the process of greening investments and commercial activities must ensure fairness, countries need to act together and pursue common goals while considering their differences in development levels, economic scales, and adaptive capacity.

Thirdly, science and technology serve as keys to climate change response and a green transition, so developed countries should lead in innovation and sci-tech development to produce green products toward environmentally friendly and low-emission infrastructure, transport, and production, while international organizations should contribute to ensuring the fair allocation of resources and the green technology transfer from developed to developing countries.

The Deputy PM held that if developed and developing countries cooperate, efficiently utilize, and harness natural resources for energy transition, they can turn the impossible into the possible and work towards the ultimate goal of sustainable development and global ecological civilization.

Ha affirmed that Vietnam is ready to join other nations, both developed and developing, in establishing a cooperation framework between them serving green transition.

After the forum, he toured the exhibition spaces of nearly 40 Vietnamese firms at the CIIE, which attracted more than 150 countries, territories, and international organizations as well as 3,400 firms worldwide.

Also on November 5, the official received CEO of AstraZeneca Pascal Soriot and Founder of the Jiangsu Runergy New Energy Technology Co. Ltd Tao Longzhong.

Ha said the Vietnamese government is always ready to facilitate AstraZeneca's successful implementation of projects in Vietnam in the fields of health, pharmaceuticals, healthcare ecosystem, and sustainable development, while Soriot expressed the business’s desire to consult and support the nation in establishing a carbon credit market.

Talking to Tao, the Deputy PM proposed that the technology group and Vietnam collaborate on researching and developing feasible technological solutions related to solar panels, smart power transmission grids, green hydrogen and green ammonia, and energy storage batteries.