Customs agency, businesses attend dialogue to resolve export-import bottlenecks

Customs-Business Dialogue Conference regarding import-export activities was organized on November 27 by the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC).

Hundreds of businesses have engaged in direct dialogue with the Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department.

Hundreds of businesses asked questions directly at this conference. They face difficulties in export activities due to obstacles in implementing tax policies and specialized management and inspection policies for export-import goods.

Attending and speaking at this conference, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center Tran Phu Lu stated that the center has received more than 2,756 questions from businesses at 67 face-to-face and online dialogue conferences, proving that there are still many management issues affecting business operations.

There have been two dialogues with businesses since the beginning of 2024. Businesses were concerned with time-consuming customs clearance, different application of procedures and management practices in customs inspections between customs sub-departments and the General Department of Customs, which has caused difficulties for businesses.

Additionally, the congestion at Cat Lai Port also affects the clearance time for goods.

At the conference, representatives from the Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department answered and directly addressed difficulties and obstacles, and disseminated regulations and notes from the Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department to the business community regarding the implementation of policies and administrative procedures in the customs sector.

A businessman asks questions about the difficulties that the business community in Ho Chi Minh City faces with customs clearance procedures to the Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department.

On this occasion, many businesses suggested that customs agencies facilitate import-export activities and reduce clearance time and cost, thereby enhancing their competitiveness in the international market.

The Customs-Business Dialogue Conference aims to disseminate legal regulations and answer questions and obstacles regarding the implementation of tax policies and specialized management and inspection policies for export-import goods; effectively implementing the theme of 2024 of the city “Determined to effectively implement digital transformation and Resolution 98/2023 of the National Assembly”, affirmed Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center Tran Phu Lu.

By Minh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong