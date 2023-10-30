Cultural exchange promotes Vietnam – Laos – Thailand ties

The Vietnamese Association in Thailand’s Nong Khai province and local authorities on October 29 organised a Vietnam – Laos - Thailand cultural exchange programme on the occasion of Wan Ok Phansa or End of Buddhist Lent Day 2023.

The event was the second of its kind held by the Vietnamese Association in Nong Khai province to promote Vietnamese culture and strengthen the solidarity between the three countries - Vietnam, Laos and Thailand.

Overseas Vietnamese, and Lao artists in Nong Khan province and Thai students performed at the event.

Within the framework of the event, representatives from the Vietnamese Association of Nong Khai Province also showed Thai and Lao friends how to make lanterns from coconut shells. During this year's Wan Ok Phansa festival, the association made 55,000 such lanterns to give the local authorities to release on the Mekong River on the last night of the festival.

The Wan Ok Phansa festival marks the end of the Buddhist Lent. It is a time of celebration and merit-making with provinces across Thailand set to celebrate the occasion on different days and in distinctive styles, depending on their locality and tradition.