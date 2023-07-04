Credit balance in HCMC hits VND3.3 quadrillion in six months

The outstanding credit balance in the region during the first half of the year amounted to around VND3.3 quadrillion, up 3.5 percent compared to the end of 2022, according to Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh, Deputy Director of the SBV-HCMC Branch.

On July 3, Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh, Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)-Ho Chi Minh City Branch, revealed that the outstanding credit balance in the region during the first half of the year amounted to around VND3.3 quadrillion, up 3.5 percent compared to the end of 2022.

Credit in HCMC surpasses the national average, particularly with outstanding loans for the five priority sectors reaching approximately VND200 trillion. These loans, denominated in Vietnamese dong, have low interest rates below 5.5 percent per annum (currently 4 percent per annum), directly aiding businesses and the priority sectors as a driving force for economic growth.

Furthermore, in implementing the 2-percent interest rate support program, banks in HCMC have disbursed loans totaling nearly VND19 trillion. The supported interest amount has reached VND126.29 billion, benefiting 308 businesses across various sectors, including processing and manufacturing, aviation, logistics and warehousing, tourism, accommodation and catering services, education and training, agriculture, forestry, and aquaculture, as well as the implementation of social housing projects.