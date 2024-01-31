Construction starts on aircraft component factory in Da Nang

The KP Aero Industries Co.Ltd from the Republic of Korea yesterday held a ground-breaking ceremony to start the construction of its KP Vina Aircraft Component factory with an investment of US$20 million at Da Nang Hi-Tech Park.

Representatives from authorities and investors at the ground-breaking ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

It’s the second project in the aerospace industry in the city after a project by Vietnam UAC Ltd.Co.

The KP Vina aircraft component factory is expected to become operational in September this year, creating about 500 jobs.

The factory will be the place to produce, process, and assemble aircraft parts, including auxiliary engine doors, wing boxes, gliders, and left-wing support systems of Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 Max.



The project investor is a partner of leading companies in the aviation field like Boeing, Airbus, and Korean Air.



Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, Vice Chairman of Da Nang City People's Committee Tran Chi Cuong said that the project works toward the city’s socioeconomic development orientation and investment attraction prioritized areas in the 2020 – 2025 period and the following years.



Da Nang strives to become one of the investment destinations for the aviation industry in the world. Under the Politburo’s Resolution No.43, the city is on the path to become a hub of science and technology in Vietnam.

VNA