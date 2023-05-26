SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Commercial banks simultaneously reduce deposit interest rates

Following the State Bank of Vietnam’s decision, commercial banks nationwide have simultaneously reduced deposit interest rates.
According to the decision of the State Bank of Vietnam, deposits of less than six months carry a maximum interest rate of 5.5 5 percent per annum from May 25. Particularly, for a term of 6 months or more, credit institutions will determine based on market capital supply-demand.

All commercial banks simultaneously adjusted deposit interest rates down 0.5 percentage points for terms from one month to less than 6 months, to deposit interest rate ceiling of 5 percent per annum on May 25.

Particularly, state-owned commercial banks such as Vietcombank, Vietinbank, Agribank and BIDV continued to decrease by 0.5 percentage points, down to 4.5 percent per annum to 4.1 percent-4.6 percent a year although the deposit interest rate for terms of less than 6 months was below 5 percent a year.

Not only for terms of less than 6 months, but many commercial banks also reduced interest rates in many other terms. For instance, the interest rate for 6-month term deposits of many commercial banks in the market was reduced to less than 7 percent a year and 12 months to below 8 years. Apart from that, four big commercial banks including Agribank, BIDV, Vietinbank and Vietcombank, the interest rate on deposits with a term of 6-9 months is only 5.2 percent-5.5 percent a year.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Anh Quan

