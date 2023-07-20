City’s state budget revenue of nearly US$7 billion in 6 months

Total state budget revenue in the first 6 months of 2023 is more than VND164,200 billion (US$6,938,882,224), reaching 50.8 percent of the yearly estimate and equaling 94.7 percent over the same period in 2022.

The information was released at a conference to review tax work in the first 6 months of the year and implement tasks for the last 6 months of 2023 held by the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department yesterday.

According to the report at the conference, the Tax Department of Ho Chi Minh City announced that 436 companies have received a tax refund with a total amount of VND 2,417 billion by the end of June 30. This year’s rebates equaled 56 percent in quantity and 57.8 percent in refund compared to the same period in 2022.

However, the tax authority said that the state budget collection has seen a decrease due to the economic difficulties of the country generally and Ho Chi Minh City particularly in addition to policies to support tax exemption, reduction and extension.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai noted the issue of tax refunds for businesses. According to Mr. Phan Van Mai, representatives of businesses have voiced their opinions on this matter of tax refunds in almost every forum, and many of them were very harsh about this issue. Chairman Phan Van Mai suggested that the tax sector must first solve its internal difficulties including personnel problems and incomes.