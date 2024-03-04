Business

City’s budget revenue rapidly surges in first two months

SGGP

The total budget revenue in Ho Chi Minh City during the first two months achieved a breakthrough growth with an increase of 13.7 percent over the same period last year.

Illustrative photo

According to the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the strongest growth was thanks to the enterprises group with a high contribution of 28.1 percent over the total budget revenue.

However, revenue from crude oil and import-export activities were on their downtrend with proportions of 16.9 percent and 25.4 percent, respectively.

In general, the total balanced budget revenue in the first two months of the year was estimated to reach VND103,164 billion (US$4.2 billion), gaining 21.4 percent of the quotation and up 13.7 percent over the same period of 2023.

Of which, the domestic revenue was estimated to reach VND84,089 billion (US$3.4 billion), gaining 25.2 percent over the quotation, accounting for 81.5 percent of the total budget revenue and up 28.1 percent over the same period last year.

The revenue from state enterprises was up 14.8 percent, revenue from non-state businesses surged 28 percent and revenue from foreign companies increased 26.1 percent.

By Khanh Chau- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

HCMC's budget revenue revenue from state enterprises revenue from non-state businesses revenue from foreign companies total balanced budget revenue

