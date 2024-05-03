Business

Banking-finance

Central bank cancels gold auction for third time

The State Bank of Vietnam on May 3 canceled the auction of the SJC-branded gold bullion which had been set for 10 a.m. the same day, as only one business registered to take part.

This was the third time it did so for a lack of bidders.

In its statement on May 2, the bank said it would auction an additional 16,800 taels of gold bars at 9 a.m. on May 3. Buyers can bid to buy between 1,400 and 2,000 taels, and the starting price was at VND82.9 million (over US$3,263) per tael.

Earlier, State-owned gold producer and distributor Saigon Jewelry Company and Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB) bought 3,400 taels out of the 16,800 offered by the central bank during the auction on April 23. The gold was purchased for VND81.33 million ($3,195) per tael at the highest, and VND81.32 million at the lowest, against the base price of VND81.30 million.

The central bank said the auctions aim at ensuring stable, transparent, and effective operation of the domestic market.

Huynh Trung Khanh, Vice President of the Vietnam Gold Trading Association, suggested the SBV consider adjusting the minimum bidding volume to about 400 - 500 taels to attract more bidders.

VNA

Tags

gold bar SJC-branded gold auction State Bank of Vietnam

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn