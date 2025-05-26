Business

Canadian government confirms Vietnamese semi-trailers not engaged in tax evasion

Vietnamese semi-trailers have been cleared of tax evasion allegations by the Canadian government.

This afternoon, the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said that the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced the final conclusion of the anti-evasion investigation into trade defense taxes on some semi-trailers imported from Vietnam.

img-9251-9722-4705.jpeg

According to the final conclusion, these products are not involved in any actions to evade the trade defense measures that Canada has imposed on similar goods from China.

This outcome aligns with the preliminary conclusion announced by the Canada Border Services Agency in April 2025. At present, Canada continues to impose steep tariffs on semi-trailers from China including an anti-dumping duty of 126.4 percent and an anti-subsidy duty of 12,370 yuan per unit.

The CBSA stated that it will soon issue a detailed explanation of its findings.

As a result, Vietnamese enterprises can continue exporting to Canada without being subject to trade defense tariffs. The Ministry of Industry and Trade welcomed the decision, noting that exemption from these tariffs is a positive development. It enables Vietnamese manufacturers and exporters to sustain stable and lawful commercial activities in the Canadian market.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Dan Thuy

