Canada grants trademarks for Ben Tre's green-skinned pomelos, green coconuts

That would contribute to enhancing the trademark quality of agricultural products of Ben Tre Province in particular and Vietnam in general in the world, said Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Ben Tre Province Doan Van Danh.



Ben Tre Province's green-skinned pomelos are granted trademarks in Canada. (Illustrative photo)

Accordingly, the CIPO has accepted to grant to exclusively protect the two brand names of “Ben Tre Pomelo & Device” for pomelo with its registration number of TMA1,257,893 and “Ben Tre Coconut & Device” for green coconut with the registration number of TMA1,257,904.

Ben Tre Province's green coconuts are granted trademarks in Canada. (Illustrative photo)

The Ben Tre Provincial Department of Science and Technology is the owner of the two granted trademarks.These intellectual property certificates will be valuable legal tools, not only preventing unauthorized use but also promoting Ben Tre's agricultural exports.

To achieve the set targets, the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre will strongly invest in promoting the product's quality and market expansion, along with strengthening marketing strategies to widely advertise Ben Tre agricultural products.

By Phan Tin- Translated by Huyen Huong