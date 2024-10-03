Business

Canada grants trademarks for Ben Tre's green-skinned pomelos, green coconuts

SGGP

Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) has just granted intellectual property protection certificates for Ben Tre Province’s green-skinned pomelos and green coconuts.

That would contribute to enhancing the trademark quality of agricultural products of Ben Tre Province in particular and Vietnam in general in the world, said Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Ben Tre Province Doan Van Danh.

buoi.jpg
Ben Tre Province's green-skinned pomelos are granted trademarks in Canada. (Illustrative photo)

Accordingly, the CIPO has accepted to grant to exclusively protect the two brand names of “Ben Tre Pomelo & Device” for pomelo with its registration number of TMA1,257,893 and “Ben Tre Coconut & Device” for green coconut with the registration number of TMA1,257,904.

Dua.jpg
Ben Tre Province's green coconuts are granted trademarks in Canada. (Illustrative photo)

The Ben Tre Provincial Department of Science and Technology is the owner of the two granted trademarks.These intellectual property certificates will be valuable legal tools, not only preventing unauthorized use but also promoting Ben Tre's agricultural exports.

To achieve the set targets, the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre will strongly invest in promoting the product's quality and market expansion, along with strengthening marketing strategies to widely advertise Ben Tre agricultural products.

By Phan Tin- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Ben Tre agricultural products Canadian Intellectual Property Office Ben Tre Province’s green-skinned pomelo Ben Tre Province’s green coconut property certificates

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn