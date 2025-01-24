Can Gio urgently finalize, submit planning documents for approval

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai requested the People's Committee of Can Gio District to focus on implementing tasks and targets outlined in Resolution No. 12-NQ/TU.

A corner of Can Gio District (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Standing Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee released Resolution No.12-NQ/TU dated September 26, 2024, about development directions for Can Gio District until 2030 in order to exploit the sea-related advantages of this district to be a new driving force for the city's growth.

Can Gio District needs to urgently coordinate with the Department of Planning and Investment of the city to review and provide opinions on the planning for the Can Gio coastal urban area in case the regional planning is not carried out and ensure the feasibility of the implementation of the following plans. The planning documents must be completed and submitted for approval no later than the third quarter of 2025.

In addition, the district must review, classify, and identify necessary new rural construction projects and proposals for the use of public investment funds, carry out public staff restructuring, and proactively arrange staffing at the commune level to enhance capacity and effectively carry out assigned tasks.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh