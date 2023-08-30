Ca Mau strives to export over 30 percent of its crab production

Crab is a renowned delicacy of Ca Mau Province and is mainly exported to China. To exploit its potential and advantages, Ca Mau has initiated a Sustainable Crab Industry Development Project, aiming to export 30 - 35 percent of the total production.

On August 30, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Ca Mau Province announced that the Provincial People's Committee has approved the Sustainable Crab Industry Development Project until 2030.

The objective of the project is to tap into the province's potential and strengths by leveraging science and technology to elevate value and ensure the crab industry's sustainable growth. This initiative entails implementing production techniques adaptable to climate change and tailored to specific ecological zones. It also includes fostering cooperative value chains, establishing brands, broadening consumption markets, as well as mobilizing all accessible resources and diverse economic elements for product investment and development. Within this framework, businesses play a key role in bridging different production regions.

According to the plan, the goal until 2030 is to maintain a consistent crab farming area of approximately 265,000 hectares, yielding around 29,150 tons of production. The objective is to work towards exporting 30 - 35 percent of the province's cultivated crab production and simultaneously establish and develop a consumption product supply chain for crabs, aiming for a 30 percent accomplishment.

Crab is a renowned delicacy of Ca Mau Province and is mainly exported to China.

When discussing Ca Mau's renowned sea crab delicacy, the Nam Can crab often comes to mind. The Nam Can crab is acclaimed as the best in Ca Mau and was granted a collective trademark registration certificate "Nam Can Crab - Ca Mau" by the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam under the Ministry of Science and Technology in 2015.