Businesses moan at decline of export orders for plastic and rubber products

Businesses in the plastic and rubber industry moaned that export orders for plastic and rubber products declined sharply.

At yesterday’s International Exhibition of Industrial Machinery and Equipment for the plastic and rubber industry, many plastic businesses said that export orders in 2023 decreased sharply compared to previous years.

Chairman of the Vietnam Plastics Association Ho Duc Lam shared that in general, in the last months of 2023, the world economy has not seen much improvement. The global recession has made a great impact on exports, plastic product consumption continues to decline in major markets, and orders are sharply reduced.

According to statistics from the Vietnam Customs, the export turnover of plastic products in the first 9 months of 2023 reached US$3.711 billion, down 12.2 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

In September 2023 alone, the turnover of plastic product exports reached $416.4 million, down 10.8 percent compared to August 2023 but up 8 percent compared to September 2022. Generally, plastic product exports in the last months of 2023 will not be as expected.