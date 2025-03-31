Belgian King and Queen arrive in Hanoi, beginning state visit to Vietnam

The visit underscores Vietnam's steadfast foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and proactive international integration. It also reaffirms Vietnam's commitment to strengthening ties with Belgium, a key partner within the European Union.

Belgian King Philippe (L) and Queen Mathilde are welcomed at the Noi Bai International Airport on March 31. (Photo: VNA)

Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde arrived in Hanoi in the early morning of March 31, beginning their five-day state visit to Vietnam at the invitation of State President Luong Cuong and his spouse.

The delegation was welcome at the Noi Bai International Airport by Vice Chairwoman of the State President’s Office Phan Thi Kim Oanh, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao.

This visit, the first of its kind in over five decades since diplomatic ties were established, takes place in the context of Vietnam is entering a new phase of development, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said in an interview with the press on the trip and the relations between the two countries.

According to the diplomat, the visit reflects King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's deep affection for Vietnam. While this is their first visit in an official capacity, it is also a meaningful return to a country where they have fond memories from previous visits.

It underscores Vietnam's steadfast foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and proactive international integration. It also reaffirms Vietnam's commitment to strengthening ties with Belgium, a key partner within the European Union.

The visit is expected to boost political trust and expand collaboration in key areas, notably trade, investment, and agriculture. It will reinforce the Vietnam-Belgium Strategic Partnership in Agriculture, established in 2018, while advancing cooperation in education, science-technology, and cultural exchanges.

Vietnam and Belgium established diplomatic relations in 1973 and launched a strategic partnership framework in agriculture in 2018. In recent years, bilateral ties have flourished across multiple sectors.In political and diplomatic spheres, the two countries have consistently demonstrated mutual trust through regular high-level visits, efficient cooperation mechanisms, and close coordination in multilateral forums.

Notably, in October 2023, Belgium's Chamber of Representatives became the first European parliamentary body to pass a resolution supporting Vietnamese Agent Orange victims. This landmark resolution reflects Belgium's strong friendship with Vietnam and raises international awareness of the ongoing challenges faced by these victims.

In economic relations, Belgium is Vietnam's sixth-largest export market in Europe, while Vietnam is Belgium's top ASEAN trading partner. Bilateral trade in 2024 reached US$4.45 billion, and Belgium currently has 100 investment projects in Vietnam, valued at $1.1 billion, spanning transport, logistics, and renewable energy sectors.

Hang expressed her optimism that the upcoming visit by King Philippe and Queen Mathilde will be a significant success, delivering positive outcomes that further cement bilateral cooperation. The visit is expected to open a new chapter in Vietnam-Belgium relations, fulfilling the aspirations of both peoples and contributing to regional and global peace, stability, and development.

Meanwhile, Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam Karl Van den Bossche told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) that the visit reaffirms Vietnam’s role as a trusted and stable partner amid global uncertainties and underscores the need for close collaboration among Belgium, Vietnam, ASEAN, and the European Union (EU) to strengthen regional ties.

Reflecting on the journey of bilateral ties, he said since establishing diplomatic ties on March 22, 1973, Belgium has been one of the first western countries to sign a development cooperation agreement with Vietnam.

Over time, this partnership has evolved from development cooperation to an equal, mutually beneficial collaboration addressing global challenges, spanning agriculture, culture, education, climate change response, energy development, and green logistics.

