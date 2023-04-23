Banks requested to lower interest rates appropriately to support customers

On the afternoon of April 22, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with representatives from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Justice to discuss and advance the release of two crucial circulars.

The Prime Minister has suggested that the SBV continue to improve the draft circular on guiding debt restructuring, rescheduling, and maintaining debt categories by considering expanding the target audience and extending the appropriate application period. The Prime Minister has also recommended designing inspection, monitoring, and control tools and promoting decentralization to enhance the responsibility of application organizations and ensure timely, flexible, and effective policy responses.

The Prime Minister has requested the design of support for the corporate bond market to enhance market confidence and allow credit institutions to repurchase corporate bonds immediately regarding the draft circular amending and supplementing some articles of Circular 16/2021/TT-NHNN on credit institutions and foreign bank branches buying and selling corporate bonds. The aim is to create favorable conditions for credit institutions to invest and lend to corporate bonds, increasing supply, liquidity, and market development based on safety and efficiency.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister urged the SBV to continue to direct banks to lower interest rates appropriately to support individuals and businesses. He also called for urgent implementation of the tasks assigned in Government Resolution 33/NQ-CP on solutions to remove obstacles and promote the development of a safe, healthy, and sustainable real estate market. The Prime Minister requested that the SBV promptly submit a plan to restructure weak credit institutions, especially SCB.

Furthermore, it should collaborate with the Ministry of Construction to effectively implement the credit package worth VND120 trillion for social and worker housing, meeting the desires of both citizens and enterprises. The Prime Minister also instructed to promptly complete the dossier for the amended Law on Credit Institutions to resolve current hindrances, in accordance with practical circumstances, based on feasibility and efficiency.