Award-winning children’s book underscores Vietnam–Austria cultural ties

The meeting came as Lobe’s beloved book " The Grandmother in the Apple Tree," translated into Vietnamese by Chu Thu Phuong and published by Kim Dong Publishing House, was recently recognised at Vietnam’s 2025 National Book Awards.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang poses for a commemorative photo with the family of renowned Austrian children’s author Mira Lobe. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang on April 1 met with the family of acclaimed Austrian children’s writer Mira Lobe in Vienna, honouring her enduring contributions to global children’s literature and the lasting impact of her works in Vietnam.

The meeting came as Lobe’s beloved book " The Grandmother in the Apple Tree," translated into Vietnamese by Chu Thu Phuong and published by Kim Dong Publishing House, was recently recognised at Vietnam’s 2025 National Book Awards. The accolade placed the title among the country’s outstanding children’s books, reflecting the strong appeal of Austrian literature to Vietnamese audiences.

At the gathering, Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang praised the late author’s literary legacy, noting that her more than 100 works, translated into over 30 languages, convey universal humanistic values that resonate with readers of all ages. He emphasised that the warm reception of a classic Austrian work in Vietnam illustrates the deepening cultural exchange and mutual understanding between the two countries.

The ambassador also proposed organising future Vietnam–Austria book promotion activities to introduce notable literary works from both nations to broader audiences.

The initiative is expected to expand the ongoing “Coffee with the Ambassador” program, contributing to the promotion of Vietnam’s culture and people in Austria while further strengthening cultural cooperation and people-to-people connections between the two countries.

VNA