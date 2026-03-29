Royal Australian Navy Ship visits Vietnam

Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Toowoomba has docked at Da Nang Port, commencing its visit to Vietnam from March 28 to 31. The visit is expected to contribute to further deepening defense cooperation between the two countries.

The Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region 3 of the Vietnam People’s Navy welcomes the Commanding Officer of HMAS Toowoomba, Lieutenant Commander Alicia Harrison. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit holds particular significance in bilateral naval cooperation, taking place shortly after Ship 016–Quang Trung of the Vietnam People’s Navy visited Australia to participate in the Kakadu Exercise and the International Fleet Review, marking the 125th anniversary of the Royal Australian Navy.

This also marks the first time naval vessels from both countries have conducted official visits at nearly the same time, reflecting the increasingly robust defense ties between Vietnam and Australia, particularly following the elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2024.

Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Toowoomba docks at Da Nang Port, commencing its visit to Vietnam from March 28 to 31. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the schedule, officers and crew members of HMAS Toowoomba will pay courtesy calls on leaders of the Da Nang People’s Committee and Naval Region 3 Command of the Vietnam People’s Navy and attend an official reception on board co-hosted by Australian Ambassador Gillian Bird.

The crew will also take part in sports exchanges and community activities in Da Nang while having opportunities to interact with residents and gain insights into Vietnamese culture.

HMAS Toowoomba is an Anzac-class guided missile frigate capable of performing a wide range of missions, including air defense, anti-submarine warfare, and surface warfare, as well as surveillance and reconnaissance.

The vessel has a displacement of over 3,500 tons and measures 118 meters in length. It is equipped with Evolved Sea Sparrow surface-to-air missiles, Harpoon Block II anti-ship missiles, a 127mm Mark 45 naval gun, and six Mark 32 torpedo tubes. The ship also features facilities for the operation, takeoff, landing, and hangar storage of an MH-60 Seahawk multi-role helicopter.

A representative of the Vietnam Ministry of National Defense welcomes the Commanding Officer of HMAS Toowoomba, Lieutenant Commander Alicia Harrison. (Photo: SGGP)

Leaders and representatives of relevant agencies and departments welcome HMAS Toowoomba at Tien Sa Port. (Photo: SGGP)

By Hanh Chi – Translated by Kim Khanh