Vietnam,Russia agree to deepen energy cooperation, advance nuclear power project

The two leaders agreed to explore expanding cooperation in new, clean and renewable energy, contributing to green transition and sustainable development.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh holds talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin during his official visit to Russia. VNA/VNS Photo

Vietnam and Russia have agreed to deepen cooperation in energy and oil and gas, reinforcing a longstanding pillar of their partnership and setting the stage for new joint projects in the years ahead.

The agreement was reached on Monday during talks between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Mishustin, following an official welcome ceremony in Moscow for the Vietnamese leader and his high-level delegation, who were on a visit at the invitation of the Russian Government.

The visit is seen as an effort to consolidate the long-standing friendship between the two countries and peoples, deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and expand cooperation to support national development in the coming period.

Welcoming PM Pham Minh Chinh, PM Mishustin congratulated Vietnam on the successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress and the elections to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels.

He underscored the importance of the visit, reaffirming that Russia places high priority on its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam, considers the country a key partner in the Asia–Pacific region and aims to expand cooperation across a broad range of sectors.

PM Pham Minh Chinh expressed appreciation for the warm reception and conveyed regards from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and other senior Vietnamese leaders to Russian leaders. He reaffirmed Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation, noting that Russia remains a trusted friend and one of Vietnam’s most important partners in Europe.

The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral ties, highlighting advances in areas including economy, trade, investment, defence and security, energy and oil and gas, as well as people-to-people exchanges and humanitarian cooperation. They also discussed measures to address challenges, elevate the partnership and promote more sustainable cooperation in a new phase of development.

Both sides agreed to strengthen dialogue, build political trust and increase exchanges at all levels across multiple channels. Economic, trade and investment cooperation was identified as a key driver of bilateral ties, with a commitment to effectively implement the Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union, expand market access for each other’s exports, and boost two-way investment.

The two sides also agreed to explore expanded cooperation in new, clean and renewable energy, supporting the green transition and sustainable development. They welcomed the signing of multiple agreements in energy, oil and gas and transport between businesses from both countries during the visit, which is expected to contribute to strengthening energy security in the current context.

The two prime ministers further agreed that science and technology should become a new pillar of bilateral cooperation. They pledged to advance activities under the framework of the 2026 Year of Science and Education between Vietnam and Russia, build on existing foundations and expand potential projects, particularly in information technology, artificial intelligence, scientific research and technology transfer, including within the Vietnam–Russia Tropical Center.

Both sides emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation in people-to-people exchanges, education and training, culture, sports and tourism.

PM Pham Minh Chinh welcomed and encouraged Russia’s participation in consulting, design, technology transfer and the construction of metro systems in Vietnam, particularly in major cities such as Hanoi and HCMC.

He also called on the Russian Government to continue creating favourable conditions and ensuring the safety of the Vietnamese community in Russia, while reaffirming that the Vietnamese Government will facilitate Russian citizens living, studying and working in Vietnam.

Following the talks, the two Prime Ministers witnessed the signing of an agreement between the Governments of Vietnam and Russia on cooperation in the construction of a nuclear power plant in Vietnam. They described this as a significant step in peaceful nuclear energy cooperation and expressed confidence that the project will become a new symbol of Vietnam–Russia friendship.

VNA