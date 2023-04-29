April’s consumer price index down 0.34 percent month-on-month

The consumer price index (CPI) in April decreased by 0.34 percent month-on-month, but increased by 2.81 percent year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

In the first four months of this year, the index rose by 3.84 percent year-on-year, mainly due to increases in prices of education, housing and construction materials, culture, entertainment and tourism, food, and electricity.

In April, seven out of the 11 groups of main consumer goods and services witnessed price decreases, and the remainders saw rises.

Notably, a 0.38 percent fall in the price of food and catering services caused a decline of 0.13 percentage points in the CPI.

Gold prices in April were up 2.04 percent month-on-month, but down 1.09 percent year-on-year. In the January-April period, the prices rose by 0.66 percent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the US dollar price in April fell 0.89 percent month-on-month, but rose by 2.5 percent year-on-year, leading to a year-on-year increase of 3.21 percent in the first four months of this year.

According to the GSO, this month, core inflation increased by 0.13 percent over the previous month, and by 4.56 percent over the same period last year. On average, in the first four months, it increased by 4.9 percent year-on-year, higher than the overall average CPI (3.84 percent).