Business

Banking-finance

April 23 gold auction: Only two winners for 3,400 taels

SGGPO

The announcement revealed that only two participants emerged as successful bidders, collectively securing 34 lots (equivalent to 3,400 taels of gold).

On April 23, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) released a statement regarding the outcomes of the morning gold auction session. The announcement revealed that only two participants emerged as successful bidders, collectively securing 34 lots (equivalent to 3,400 taels of gold).

The highest winning bid stood at VND81.33 million per tael, while the lowest successful bid was VND81.32 million per tael. Consequently, these results indicate a substantial decrease in both the number of successful bidders and the bid volume compared to the previously registered figures.

On April 22, the SBV issued a notice regarding the auction of 16,800 taels of gold to credit institutions and enterprises participating in the gold auction. These entities were required to meet all the conditions specified by the SBV to take part in the gold auction. According to the SBV's announcement, 15 organizations are eligible to participate in the auction.

The auction took place at 9 a.m. on April 23 at the SBV's Foreign Exchange Reserve Management Department in Hanoi. The location for gold delivery and receipt was at the Issue and Vault Department of the SBV in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

SBV gold auction gold supply

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn