April 23 gold auction: Only two winners for 3,400 taels

On April 23, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) released a statement regarding the outcomes of the morning gold auction session. The announcement revealed that only two participants emerged as successful bidders, collectively securing 34 lots (equivalent to 3,400 taels of gold).

The highest winning bid stood at VND81.33 million per tael, while the lowest successful bid was VND81.32 million per tael. Consequently, these results indicate a substantial decrease in both the number of successful bidders and the bid volume compared to the previously registered figures.

On April 22, the SBV issued a notice regarding the auction of 16,800 taels of gold to credit institutions and enterprises participating in the gold auction. These entities were required to meet all the conditions specified by the SBV to take part in the gold auction. According to the SBV's announcement, 15 organizations are eligible to participate in the auction.

The auction took place at 9 a.m. on April 23 at the SBV's Foreign Exchange Reserve Management Department in Hanoi. The location for gold delivery and receipt was at the Issue and Vault Department of the SBV in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Thuy Doan