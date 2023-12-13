Business

Economy

ADB revises 2023 growth forecast to 5.2 percent, maintains 6 percent for 2024

SGGPO

The projected growth for Vietnam this year has been revised downward to 5.2 percent, down from the earlier forecast of 5.8 percent, while the anticipated growth for 2024 is expected to be sustained at 6 percent. 

On December 13, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) unveiled its December edition of the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) report. The report has adjusted the economic growth projection for 2023 for developing economies in Asia and the Pacific to 4.9 percent for this year, up from the September estimate of 4.7 percent. The growth forecast for 2024 remains steady at 4.8 percent. The inflation forecast for this year has been revised down from the previous 3.6 percent to 3.5 percent. Next year, inflation is anticipated to rise to 3.6 percent, compared to the previous forecast of 3.5 percent.

Specifically, the forecast for China's economic growth has been adjusted to 5.2 percent for this year, compared to the previous estimate of 4.9 percent. The growth prospects for India have been raised from 6.3 percent to 6.7 percent.

As for Southeast Asia, ADB reports a reduction in growth for this year from 4.6 percent to 4.3 percent, attributed to a decline in demand for exported goods.

According to the mentioned report, the projected growth for Vietnam this year has been revised downward to 5.2 percent, down from the earlier forecast of 5.8 percent, while the anticipated growth for 2024 is expected to be sustained at 6 percent. The slower-than-expected recovery in external demand continues to hinder the growth of both the industrial and service sectors, thereby decelerating the recovery process for domestic employment and consumption. The inflation forecast remains at 3.8 percent for 2023 and 4 percent for 2024.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Bao Nghi

Tags

ADB Asian Development Outlook ADO growth forecast inflation economic growth projection

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn