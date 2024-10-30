9999 gold rings surpass SJC gold bars for first time

As of the morning of Oct 30, the price of 9999 gold rings has officially surpassed that of SJC gold, reaching over VND89 million per tael. This is the first time in history that the price of 9999 gold rings has exceeded the price of SJC gold bars.

Around 9 a.m., Phu Quy Group listed the price of 9999 gold rings at VND88 million per tael for buying and VND89.3 million per tael for selling, marking an increase of VND200,000 for buying and VND300,000 for selling compared to yesterday.

PNJ reported a buying price of VND88.3 million per tael and a selling price of VND89 million, up by VND500,000 for buying and VND100,000 for selling.

SJC traded 9999 gold rings at VND87 million per tael for buying and VND88.8 million per tael for selling, keeping the buying price steady but increasing the selling price by VND300,000.

Thus, the highest price for 9999 gold rings on the market this morning officially reached a peak of VND89.3 million per tael. Notably, the price of 9999 gold rings is currently VND300,000 per tael higher than that of SJC gold bars. This marks the first time in history that the price of 9999 gold rings has surpassed SJC gold. Earlier this year, 9999 gold rings were priced VND15-16 million per tael lower than SJC gold.

This morning, SJC gold is still listed by SJC, PNJ, and Doji Group at VND87 million per tael for buying and VND89 million per tael for selling, with prices remaining unchanged from yesterday.

The selling price of SJC gold at four State-owned commercial banks (Agribank, BIDV, Vietcombank, and Vietinbank) also holds steady at VND89 million per tael.

On the global gold market, the price of gold closed at US$2,774.6 an ounce in New York on the night of October 29, up $32.8 from the previous session. The spot gold price on the Kitco exchange dropped to $2,755.5 an ounce on the morning of October 30 (Vietnam time). This price, when converted, is equivalent to VND84.5 million per tael, VND4.5 million lower than SJC gold and approximately VND4.2 million lower than 9999 gold rings.

On the night of October 29, the global gold price reached a new peak before declining again this morning, despite the rising value of the US dollar. The DXY index, which measures the fluctuations of the US dollar against six major currencies, increased to 104.5 points, up from 103.8 points in the previous session. Experts suggest that the looming threat of inflation and persistently low global interest rates continue to support gold prices, even after a prolonged period of increases. Notably, the upcoming US presidential election with intense developments is also contributing to increased investment in gold.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan