Vietnamese, Lao top leaders co-chair high-level Party meeting in Hanoi

The Vietnam-Laos relationship is a common invaluable asset, the objective necessity and the greatest source of strength of the two Parties, States and people of the two nations, said the officials at the meeting.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (R) shakes hands with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith (Photo: SGGP)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith co-chaired a high-level meeting between the two Parties in Hanoi on Wednesday.

An overview of the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

The meeting was held on the occasion of the Lao top leader’s ongoing state visit to Vietnam.

The two leaders briefed each other on the situation of each Party and country, including Party building and socio-economic development, and discussed international and regional issues as well as matters of shared concern.

They evaluated the cooperation outcomes between the two Parties and countries over the years, and agreed on major orientations for the Vietnam-Laos future cooperation.

Highlighting the historical tradition of solidarity, close bond and mutual support between the two countries, they emphasized that the Vietnam-Laos relationship is a common invaluable asset, the objective necessity and the greatest source of strength of the two Parties, States and people of the two nations which needs to be preserved, promoted, and passed on to future generations.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. To Lam affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of considering the Vietnam-Laos ties the top priority in the country’s external policy.

Thongloun underscored that in any circumstances, Laos will work with Vietnam to consolidate, preserve and nurture the special solidarity between the two countries, making it further thrive and become more fruitful for the practical interests of the people of each country, and for peace, stability and development of the region and the world.

The two leaders shared their delight at the substantial cooperation between the two countries across all fields, greatly contributing to promoting socio-economic development, security-defense, political stability and social order and safety in each country.

General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

They pledged to continue to reinforce and strengthen the Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

They expressed their pleasure at the growing relations among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, and showed their hope to further promote ties among the three Parties and countries, including the effective implementation of the outcomes of the meeting among the leaders of the three Parties as well as other tripartite cooperation mechanisms.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone gave their evaluation on the collaboration outcomes between Vietnam and Laos in the fields of economy, trade, investment, culture, education, and science-technology, and proposed a number of cooperation orientations and specific measures to enhance the efficiency of bilateral cooperation.

They stressed the need to create breakthroughs in economic and trade partnership between the two countries to match the stature of bilateral political relations and the potential and strengths of each country, and focus on dealing with existing problems in cooperation, fostering connectivity between the Vietnamese and Lao economies as well as the economies of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

Leaders of the two Parties and countries share the same perspective on the need to actively carry out key orientations reached agreed upon by both sides.

They will also continue to deepen the bilateral political relations that play a key role in guiding the overall cooperation between the two countries, coordinating closely in strategic issues and working together to prepare for the all-level Party congresses towards the national congress of each Party, and strengthening and bolstering bilateral security-defense cooperation.

They concurred to increase information exchanges and consultations as well as close coordination and mutual support at international and regional forums, effectively implement joint statements between the two countries and agreements between the two Parties and States as well as cooperation programs between ministries, sectors and localities of the two sides, strengthening connectivity and supplementation between the two economies, while rolling out measures to remove difficulties and obstacles to enhance the quality and efficiency of bilateral investment cooperation.

At the same time, the two countries will further improve the cooperation among agencies of the two Parties, States, Fronts, unions, people’s organizations, and localities, expand direct collaboration, and support each other in boosting socio-economic development and protecting security and stability in the shared border areas, they said.

The two sides affirmed the need to promote the efficiency of existing collaboration mechanisms and establish new ones to further boost the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos for the practical benefits of people in each country and for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

VNS