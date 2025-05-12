Vietnam wants to expand investment, facilitate job creation in US

Deputy Minister of Finance Cao Anh Tuan led a delegation of Vietnamese businesses to participate in the 2025 SelectUSA Investment Summit, which is organized in National Harbor, Maryland, US, on May 11–14 (local time).

The delegation of Vietnamese businesses participates in the 2025 SelectUSA Investment Summit, which is organized in National Harbor, Maryland, US, on May 11–14 (local time).

The participation of the Vietnamese delegation expressed the country’s desire to further promote new investments, expand investment, and affirm its commitment to creating jobs for the American people.

As part of the business trip, Deputy Minister of Finance Cao Anh Tuan, representing Vietnamese businesses, will have a meeting with US organizations, banks, and enterprises, such as the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the Export-Import Bank of the United States, Intel Corporation, and Meta, to foster economic, investment, and trade cooperation based on mutual benefit and shared interests.

The SelectUSA Investment Summit is a US federal government program initiated by the US Department of Commerce to create favorable conditions for the business environment with the goal of promoting investment in the US, and facilitating job creation for the American people and strengthening the critical role of economic development in the US economy.

As a prestigious annual event, the summit brings together companies from around the world, economic development organizations (EDOs), leading industry experts, and stakeholders to discuss the US investment landscape, emerging sector trends, and new business opportunities.

Since its inception, the summit has supported thousands of clients, including economic development agencies, domestic companies, and international businesses. Since its inception, SelectUSA has facilitated more than US$270 billion in investment, creating and retaining over 240,000 jobs across the United States and its territories.

Previously, the 10th SelectUSA Investment Summit was held from June 23 to 26, 2024, at National Harbor, Maryland. It was the largest summit to date, attracting over 5,000 delegates from 96 international markets and 56 US states and territories. The Vietnamese business delegation of more than 70 members was the fifth-largest business delegation to participate in the summit.

By Luu Thuy—Translated by Kim Khanh