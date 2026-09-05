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Top Vietnamese leader chairs welcome ceremony for President of Myanmar

Party General Secretary and President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly chaired the official welcome ceremony for President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse Kyu Kyu Hla in Hanoi on the morning of September 5.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing review the guard of honour at the welcome ceremony in Hanoi on September 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The Myanmar leader is paying an official visit to Vietnam from September 4 to 6.

Following the welcome ceremony, General Secretary and President To Lam held talks with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing at the welcome ceremony in Hanoi on September 5, 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnam and Myanmar established diplomatic relations on May 28, 1975, and elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership in 2017.

Bilateral relations have been sustained and further developed across multiple fields, ranging from politics, the economy, trade, and investment to culture, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges. The two sides have also actively coordinated within ASEAN and at multilateral forums, contributing to peace, stability, and cooperation in the region.

Over the past 50 years, bilateral ties have achieved positive progress across all areas. Economic and trade cooperation, in particular, stands out as a bright spot. Several major Vietnamese enterprises, notably Viettel’s Mytel joint venture, THACO and BIDV, have operated successfully in Myanmar, making significant contributions to local economic development.

The countries have established the Vietnam–Myanmar Friendship Association and the Myanmar–Vietnam Friendship Association, serving as crucial bridges for people-to-people bonds.

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Party General Secretary and President To Lam (R) and Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing (Photo: SGGP)
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Party General Secretary and President To Lam and his spouse (R) receives Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse. (Photo: SGGP)

The official visit to Vietnam by the President of Myanmar and his spouse takes place against the backdrop of flourishing bilateral relations. It is expected to open up opportunities to further strengthen the Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership, particularly in the economy, trade, investment, science and technology, connectivity, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, bringing tangible benefits to both peoples and expanding cooperation within both bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

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Vietnamplus

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Myanmar President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing Vietnam–Myanmar relations Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership

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