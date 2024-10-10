Value of e-commerce exports in Vietnam reaches VND86 trillion in 2023

It is reported that the value of business-to-consumer e-commerce exports from Vietnam in 2023 amounted to VND86 trillion (US$3.46 billion).

Amazon Global Selling Vietnam yesterday hosted the 2024 Cross-Border E-Commerce Conference, themed ‘Accelerate - Elevate - Break Through to Success’ in Hanoi.

During the conference, it was revealed that global retail e-commerce sales were estimated at US$5.8 trillion in 2023, with an anticipated growth rate of 39 percent in the coming years, potentially surpassing US$8 trillion by 2027. The vibrant global e-commerce offers substantial opportunities for Vietnamese enterprises aiming to engage in international trade.

According to the latest report from Access Partnership, the value of business-to-consumer e-commerce exports from Vietnam in 2023 amounted to VND86 trillion with small and medium-sized enterprises accounting for 26 percent of this total.

CEO Gijae Seong of Amazon Global Selling Vietnam emphasized that in the past five years, thousands of Vietnamese businesses have expanded their global reach through Amazon. These enterprises are not only focused on selling products but are also taking heed of development of their brands and enhancement of their presence in international markets.

