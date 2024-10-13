Rising pig prices prompt farmers to restock

It is recorded that since the beginning of August 2024, the price of live pigs has been on a steady rise, urging pig farming facilities to start restocking and expanding their herds in preparation for the upcoming Lunar New Year.

High-quality biological pig farming model in Trang Bom District (Dong Nai)

Tran Van Minh, the owner of a pig farm in Vinh Tan Commune (Vinh Cuu District), noted that his farm is currently raising pigs for the year-end market. Live pig prices are now fluctuating between VND64,000 and VND65,000 per kg, an increase of over VND5,000 per kg compared to the same period in 2023, giving farmers optimism about profitability.

"Currently, the price of animal feed has decreased by about 20 percent compared to the high prices we experienced before. If the price of live pigs remains stable at this high level, my family and other pig farmers will be extremely optimistic and will invest in purchasing breeding stock and building facilities to restock and expand our herds," Minh shared.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nguyen Kim Doan, Vice Chairman of the Dong Nai Livestock Association, indicated that a price of VND70,000 per kg or higher is necessary to ensure profitability. He advised pig farmers to carefully assess their investment costs and avoid overly expecting a repeat of the record price spikes for live pigs during Tet as seen in previous years.

According to the Dong Nai Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the province currently has over 2 million pigs, a decrease of 11.36 percent compared to the same period in 2023, due to approximately 1,296 farms ceasing operations. The reduced supply has led to a significant increase in pig prices, benefiting the remaining farmers.

By Hoang Bac – Translated by Thuy Doan