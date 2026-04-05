PM seeks stronger energy security cooperation with Kuwait

The PM pushed for stronger collaboration through accelerating negotiations on a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Gulf Cooperation Council, enhanced business connectivity between the two countries.

The PM pushed for stronger collaboration through accelerating negotiations on a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Gulf Cooperation Council, enhanced business connectivity between the two countries, as well as tighter coordination on energy security to tackle current challenges and ensure stable production and daily life.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Kuwaiti Ambassador to Vietnam Yousef Ashour Al-Sabbagh in Hanoi on April 4. (Photo: Viet Chung)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on April 4 for Kuwaiti Ambassador to Vietnam Yousef Ashour Al-Sabbagh, pressing for deeper strategic partnership and energy security cooperation.

PM Pham Minh Chinh reaffirmed that Vietnam always highly values its relationship with Kuwait and recalled his successful phone talks with Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah in early March. He urged both sides to work closely on the agreed commitments, with particular focus on ensuring the safety of Vietnamese citizens in Kuwait and carrying out the 2026–2030 action plan to diversify cooperation areas.

On the occasion, he conveyed greetings from Party General Secretary To Lam and other high-ranking Vietnamese leaders to Kuwait’s Emir and leaders, and invited the Kuwaiti PM to pay an official visit to Vietnam this year.

Amid complex developments in the Middle East, the host expressed concern over negative impacts on global economic and energy market stability.

He emphasised Vietnam's consistent advocacy of the peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue in accordance with international law, expressing his hope for a swift return to peace in the region.

On the economic front, he suggested stronger collaboration through accelerating negotiations on a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Gulf Cooperation Council, along with enhanced business connectivity between the two countries. He also pushed for tighter coordination on energy security to tackle current challenges and ensure stable production and daily life.

Ambassador Al-Sabbagh said Kuwait’s Emir and leaders highly value the Vietnamese PM’s official visit to Kuwait in November 2025, particularly the elevation of bilateral ties to a strategic partnership, which marked an important milestone, adding that relevant ministries and agencies from both sides are actively working on the visit’s outcomes.

Kuwait remains committed to cooperating closely with Vietnam to ensure energy security, he said, noting that the Kuwaiti Government is striving to provide necessary support for both Kuwaiti and foreign residents, including those from Vietnam.

He pledged to act as a bridge to encourage Kuwaiti energy corporations and investment funds to expand their presence in Vietnam, making the bilateral strategic partnership more substantive, effective and reliable.

VNA