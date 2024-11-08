Over 80 percent of pesticide manufacturers switching to biological solutions

The Vietnamese agricultural sector is experiencing a green revolution, with a significant proportion of over 80 percent of pesticide production facilities turning to biological solutions.

Nonetheless, increased output and adherence to stringent export standards pose substantial challenges.

During a discussion on pesticides held in Hanoi this afternoon, Chairman Nguyen Van Son of the Vietnam Pesticide Production and Trading Association (VIPA), emphasized the distinct advantage of chemical pesticides in their ability to rapidly and thoroughly eliminate harmful organisms, thereby facilitating the control of difference types of diseases within a short timeframe.

A primary issue associated with chemical pesticides is their misuse and improper application. Farmers frequently harbor the misconception that pesticides are a universal solution to agricultural problems, leading to their indiscriminate use and a lack of regulatory control.

The use of this substance not only pollutes water and soil but also leaves residues on agricultural products. This toxicity harms consumers and animals, disrupting the ecological balance and leading to outbreaks of new harmful organisms. As a result, the effectiveness of control measures is reduced.

Biological pesticides are regarded as a more secure option, particularly in light of the growing focus on health and environmental concerns.

According to Chairman Nguyen Van Son, biological pesticides are less toxic to humans, beneficial organisms and the environment. This type will decompose quickly in nature, leaving little residue in agricultural products and has a short quarantine period, very suitable for clean agricultural products such as vegetables, tea and fruits.

Amid the increasing emphasis on sustainable agriculture, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is undertaking initiatives to encourage the production and utilization of biological pesticides. Ms. Bui Thanh Huong from the Department of Plant Protection stated that out of over 100 pesticide manufacturing facilities in Vietnam, approximately 80 percent are engaged in the production of biological pesticides; however, the overall output remains limited.

One of the objectives of this project is to enhance the production and application of biological pesticides while simultaneously developing experimental models tailored to each specific crop type.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is proactively implementing supportive policies, including a comprehensive review and adjustment of legal frameworks to facilitate the robust development of biological pesticides in the coming time.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is diligently executing support policies, which include the review and modification of legal frameworks to facilitate the robust development of biological pesticides in the future.

As sustainable agriculture gains increasing importance, the production and application of biological pesticides not only safeguard consumer health but also enhance the export value of Vietnamese agricultural products.

Experts highlighted that there is a significant global shift towards the adoption of biological pesticides, particularly in stringent markets such as the European Union and the United States. This trend necessitates that Vietnam intensify its research and implementation of advanced technologies in the production of biological pesticides, including biotechnology, nanotechnology, and innovative methods aimed at improving efficacy while minimizing environmental harm.

Furthermore, with the rapid advancement of information technology and artificial intelligence, Vietnam has the opportunity to implement intelligent management systems in the production, distribution, and monitoring of biological pesticide usage, thereby fostering a smart and sustainable agricultural sector.

By Van Phuc – Translated By Anh Quan