Many businesses in Lam Dong Province stuck in huge tax debt

The Lam Dong Province Tax Department said that the total tax debt of the whole province reached VND991.6 billion (US$43 million).

The figures were provided by the Lam Dong Province Tax Department at an online conference yesterday on debt management and tax debt enforcement in the first four months of the year.

The agency said that the economy has faced difficulties and obstacles and the production activities of enterprises have been fallen in hard circumstances due to the Covid-19 pandemic together with high interest rates.

In Lam Dong Province, businesses having huge tax debt comprised Trung Nam Hydropower Joint-Stock Company, Trung Nam Krong No Hydropower Joint-Stock Company, Bao Nghi Company, Da Nhim – Ham Thuan – Da Mi Hydropower Company, Hoa Sen Investment Group Company, Lam Dong Trade and Services Joint-Stock Company, Phuong Trang Buslines Company, Thanh Thanh Cong Lam Dong Company, Da Lat Milk Company, Van Xuan Trade and Construction Company and so on.

Amid the difficult situation, the tax agency in Lam Dong Province is considering imposing the solution of enforcement to enterprises delaying tax obligation implementation.

Besides, the Lam Dong Province Tax Department is creating conditions for enterprises in financial difficulties to perform their tax obligations without enforcement but they had to guarantee the payment schedule.