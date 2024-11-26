Mango and durian prices soar in Mekong Delta

Traders in markets in the Mekong Delta region said that the price of Monthong durian grade 1 ranged between 175,000 and VND180,000 per kilogram while Monthong durian grade 2 was priced from VND155,000 to VND160,000 per kilogram.

The price for Ri6 durian stood at approximately VND130,000 to VND135,000 per kilogram, and Musaking durian fetched around VND175,000 to VND180,000 per kilogram. In comparison to the previous month, the price of durian has seen an increase of VND30,000 to VND50,000 per kilogram, depending on the variety.

In contrast, the prices for Taiwanese mangoes ranged from VND45,000 to VND50,000 per kilogram, while Taiwanese white mangoes were sold between VND15,000 and VND20,000 per kilogram. Hoa Loc special mangoes were available at prices ranging from VND55,000 to VND60,000 per kilogram. The prices of mangoes have risen by approximately VND10,000 to VND20,000 per kilogram compared to the previous month.

Traders attribute the high prices of durian and mangoes to the off-season, which has limited fruit yields. Additionally, unfavorable weather conditions and prolonged heavy rains have severely reduced productivity, resulting in a 20 percent -30 percent decrease compared to previous years.

By Thanh Nhon – Translated By Dan Thuy