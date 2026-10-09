International

PMs pay tribute to late Vietnamese, Lao leaders in Vientiane

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith on October 9 visited the Laos–Vietnam Friendship Park in Vientiane and laid flowers in tribute to the countries’ revered leaders.

The activity formed part of the Vietnamese PM’s official visit to Laos.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Lao PM Saleumxay Kommasith laid flowers at the monument complex honouring President Ho Chi Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane, and President Souphanouvong in the Laos–Vietnam Friendship Park. — VNA/VNS Photo

The two PMs, together with officials from both countries, paid tribute at the monuments to President Ho Chi Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong, expressing deep respect and gratitude for their contributions to the revolutionary causes of both nations and to the establishment and development of the special Vietnam–Laos relationship. They also planted commemorative trees at the park.

Also on October 9, PM Le Minh Hung visited the family of late Lao National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane and offered incense in his memory.

The 30,000 sq.m Laos–Vietnam Friendship Park was built under agreements reached by the two Parties, Governments, and Politburos, the 2025 cooperation plan, and the 47th session of the Laos–Vietnam Inter-Governmental Committee.

It was inaugurated on December 2, 2025. Its total investment exceeded VND340 billion (US$13.07 million), with VND10 billion contributed by the Lao Government and the remainder provided as non-refundable aid from the Vietnamese Government.

Presented as a cultural and spiritual gift from Vietnam to Laos on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Laos’ National Day and the Party congresses of the two countries, the park occupies a prime location within an area planned as a major urban center of Vientiane.

Its contemporary eco-cultural design incorporates landscapes and motifs reflecting the identities of both nations and is intended to become a “red address” for revolution education, deepening younger generations’ understanding of the historic Laos–Vietnam bond and their duty to preserve it.

VNA

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Laos–Vietnam Friendship Park Lao National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane 50th anniversary of Laos’ National Day

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