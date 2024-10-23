International giants to participate in SEMIExpo Vietnam 2024

International technology giants will participate in Vietnam Semiconductor Industry Exhibition, announced by the Organizing Committee at a press conference today afternoon.

Vietnam Semiconductor Industry Exhibition 2024 (SEMIExpo Vietnam 2024) will showcase the nation's position in the global semiconductor supply chain. The event will be held at the National Innovation Center (NIC) Hoa Lac campus on November 7 and 8.

The event is chaired by the Ministry of Planning and Investment, NIC in collaboration with the Global Semiconductor Association (SEMI).

The inaugural SEMIExpo Vietnam 2024, held for the first time in Vietnam, has drawn participation from leading global and Vietnamese semiconductor technology companies, including Global Foundries, Amkor, AMD, Lam Research, Coherent, Cadence, KLA, Synopsys, Intel, Marvell, Onsemi, Qorvo, and FPT.

The SEMIExpo Vietnam 2024 will feature approximately 100 booths and expects to host around 5,000 participants. This event serves as a crucial platform for global corporations and enterprises to convene and explore strategies to bolster the involvement of Vietnamese enterprises in the worldwide semiconductor supply and production chain. By doing so, it aims to elevate Vietnam's standing in this industry.

SEMIExpo Vietnam 2024 is a significant event towards realizing Vietnam's goal of becoming a major player in the global semiconductor supply chain. The event will showcase the country's investment potential and favorable business environment.

In addition, SEMIExpo Vietnam 2024 is also an important event, exploring opportunities for businesses in the semiconductor value chain, from assembly, testing to design and manufacturing of microchips.

SEMIExpo Vietnam 2024 provides a valuable opportunity for businesses to promote their products and services, build relationships with industry leaders, and explore investment options in Vietnam's burgeoning semiconductor sector.

Director Vu Quoc Huy of NIC said that the exhibition will also showcase the world's advanced technology trends in the semiconductor industry, AI applications in microchip design as well as create opportunities for organizations and businesses to participate in dialogue with the National Steering Committee for Semiconductor Industry Development, the Minister of Planning and Investment and state management agencies to promote the development of the ecosystem and workforce for the semiconductor industry.

This event will also serve to connect and disseminate scholarship information for students majoring in semiconductors, as well as to cultivate talent and human resources for the industry. The Organizing Committee has indicated that interested businesses and investors can obtain further details and register for participation at: https://services.nic.gov.vn.

Amid the ongoing development of the global semiconductor industry, Vietnam is becoming a promising destination in the semiconductor industry. Vietnam's semiconductor market is expected to reach US$7 billion by 2028 with an average annual industry growth rate of about 6.69 percent in the period 2023 - 2028.

By Anh Phuong - Translated By Anh Quan