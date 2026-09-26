Vietnam chooses peace, cooperation, and development

On September 20, General Secretary and State President To Lam and the high-level Vietnamese delegation left Hanoi for the High-Level General Debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Promoting strategic cooperation with the United States

One day later in New York, General Secretary and State President To Lam engaged in a series of important diplomatic activities, including meetings with a group of U.S. Representatives, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and the leadership of the Communist Party USA.

During his meeting with Representative Gregory Meeks and the delegation of U.S. Representatives, the top Vietnamese leader affirmed that Vietnam consistently regards the U.S. as a top strategic partner.

Highlighting economic and trade ties as a core pillar, he proposed that both sides promote fair and sustainable trade, and quickly finalize negotiations on a reciprocal trade agreement. Additionally, Vietnam expressed its desire to expand high-tech cooperation, address war legacies, and create favorable conditions for the Vietnamese diaspora.

In response, Representative Gregory Meeks pledged his support and committed to leveraging Congress's role to drive the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership forward in a substantive manner.

In his meeting with Ambassador Jamieson Greer, the General Secretary and State President expressed expectations to maintain sustainable cooperation momentum alongside the administration of President Donald J. Trump.

Emphasizing efforts to purchase more U.S. goods to achieve a more balanced trade balance, the Vietnamese leader requested that the U.S. apply a comprehensive approach to existing friction points, including issues related to Section 301 investigations under the Trade Act of 1974.

On the same day, upon meeting with the leadership of the Communist Party USA and progressive friends, the General Secretary and State President sincerely thanked them for their valuable support throughout historical periods as well as their congratulations on the 14th National Congress of the Party.

Stressing the value placed on traditional friendship, he proposed that both sides continue enhancing experience sharing, supporting the integration of the overseas Vietnamese community, and warmly invited the leaders of the Communist Party USA to visit Vietnam at a suitable time.

Meeting top U.S. corporations and the Vietnamese diaspora

On the afternoon of September 21 in New York, General Secretary and President To Lam met with leaders of Warburg Pincus, Boeing and Apple. Highlighting the need to attract long-term, high-quality capital, he encouraged U.S. companies to expand investment in logistics infrastructure, digital technology, finance, healthcare and aviation, while supporting Vietnam in human-resource training and integration into global supply chains. In response, the corporate leaders affirmed their commitment to long-term investment and partnership in Vietnam.

Earlier, General Secretary and President To Lam attended the cultural and artistic event “Vietnam: The Journey of the Fatherland Through Cinema and Music” and met with more than 2,000 delegates, Vietnamese people living abroad and international friends. The event marked the largest gathering to date of Vietnamese leaders with the Vietnamese community overseas.

To strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, he proposed deepening economic cooperation and making science and technology a new driving force for bilateral ties. Priorities include training semiconductor engineers and AI specialists and strengthening capacity to integrate into global supply chains. At the same time, Vietnam is committed to improving its institutions and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of investors.

Emphasizing the value of reconciliation, General Secretary and President To Lam called on the United States to continue supporting efforts to address the consequences of war, particularly dioxin remediation, bomb and mine clearance and assistance for people with disabilities.

He also called for the sharing of battlefield records and archival information, as well as support for DNA testing under the “500-Day-and-Night Campaign” to search for, recover and identify the remains of Vietnamese fallen soldiers.

The Party and State leader reaffirmed Vietnam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation and development; diversification and multilateralization of external relations; and its policy of being a friend, a trusted partner, and an active and responsible member of the international community.

During his meeting with Acting Secretary of the U.S. Navy Hung Cao, General Secretary and President To Lam spoke highly of his contributions to bilateral relations and his strong ties with his homeland.

With development oriented toward science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, Vietnam expressed its desire to continue attracting knowledge, technology and high-quality human resources. The Vietnamese leader also affirmed that the United States is one of Vietnam's leading strategic partners, expressing the hope that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership would develop sustainably for peace in the region and around the world.

At a meeting with Thomas R. Hardy, Acting Director of the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), General Secretary and President To Lam proposed that USTDA work more closely with Vietnamese ministries, agencies and businesses to identify several strategic, high-impact projects for focused support, particularly in energy and power grids, digital infrastructure and data centers, aviation, seaports, logistics and modern transportation.

He also called on USTDA to play a pioneering role from the project-preparation stage, helping Vietnam gain earlier access to U.S. standards, technologies, management expertise and resources.

Attending the High-Level General Debate of the 81st UN General Assembly

At the UN Headquarters in New York on September 22 (local time), General Secretary and State President To Lam delivered an important speech at the High-Level General Debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

Assessing that the world is facing profound changes and risks of fragmentation, General Secretary and President To Lam proposed four major directions to manage change and prevent conflicts.

First, restore trust among countries on the basis of respect for the UN Charter and international law. Countries must respect each other's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Crises must be prevented. Competition must be managed. Dialogue must be maintained. Commitments must be respected and fully implemented. The United Nations must remain at the center of these efforts. Vietnam reaffirmed its position in maintaining peace and cooperation in the East Sea in accordance with UNCLOS 1982, supported a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue and called for an end to the embargo against Cuba.

Second, promote fair, humane, inclusive and sustainable development. International commitments such as the 2030 Agenda must be seriously implemented. Priorities include expanding access to long-term financing, strengthening the multilateral trading system, prioritizing climate change response, and ensuring that development remains people-centered, leaving no one behind.

Third, shape safe, transparent and responsible technology governance. Scientific progress, digital transformation and artificial intelligence must serve people, narrow gaps and expand development opportunities. Demonstrating this commitment, Vietnam hosted the Signing Ceremony for the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime in 2025, helping promote global digital cooperation.

Fourth, strengthen multilateralism and the central role of the United Nations. Vietnam supports efforts to reform the United Nations to streamline its structure, enhance its capacity to build consensus and protect the legitimate interests of developing countries in the face of contemporary challenges.

Meeting the President of the 81st UN General Assembly

During the trip, General Secretary and President To Lam met with President of the 81st United Nations General Assembly Khalilur Rahman.

Pledging contributions to peace and sustainable development, the General Secretary and State President affirmed readiness to coordinate closely with the General Assembly. Vietnam will continue seconding officers to work at the Office of the UN General Assembly President and stands ready to co-facilitate document negotiations, notably for the 4th UN Ocean Conference (UNOC4) in 2028.

Additionally, Vietnam proposed accelerating support for middle-income countries in accessing finance and technology for green and digital transitions, establishing an inclusive and equitable global governance framework for AI, alongside climate action initiatives. On this occasion, the Vietnamese leader warmly invited Mr. Khalilur Rahman to visit Vietnam.

Witnessing the handover of documents and cooperation agreements with the United Nations

On the afternoon of September 22 (local time, or the morning of September 23 in Vietnam), in New York, General Secretary and President To Lam witnessed a ceremony to hand over documents and cooperation agreements between Vietnam and the United Nations.

General Secretary and State President To Lam witnesses the exchange ceremony of cooperation agreement documents with the United Nations (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President To Lam emphasized that the signing and handover of the documents and cooperation agreements opened a new chapter in the partnership between the two sides, affirming that Vietnam would continue to be a proactive, active and responsible member of the international community.

Vietnam will continue to provide free office space for UN organizations in Vietnam and welcomes these agencies to establish national or regional representative offices or organize major global events in Vietnam. Vietnam is also ready to share its development experience with other countries through cooperation mechanisms, working together toward a peaceful, prosperous and inclusive world centered on people.

During the trip, General Secretary and President To Lam met with President of Fiji Ratu Lalabalavu, Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese, President of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta, President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin, and President of Finland Alexander Stubb.

The meetings aimed to promote bilateral cooperation between Vietnam and these countries in agriculture, fisheries, sustainable renewable energy, climate change adaptation, telecommunications, banking and finance, pharmaceuticals, education and training, and digital transformation, while making practical contributions to peace.

Meeting UN Secretary-General António Guterres

On September 23 in New York, General Secretary and President To Lam met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Emphasizing a people-centered approach to sustainable development, General Secretary and President To Lam affirmed that Vietnam remains committed to a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralization and diversification. From once being a recipient of aid, Vietnam has now become a proactive contributor to strengthening the central role of the United Nations and supports the UN80 Initiative.

As evidence of this commitment, Vietnam will continue expanding its participation in peacekeeping operations, provide free office space for the United Nations in Hanoi for 10 years, estimated at US$3 million, contribute nearly US$1.3 million to the peacekeeping budget, and stand ready to host major conferences.

Vietnam also proposed that the United Nations continue supporting digital and green transformation, climate change response and the effective implementation of the Just Energy Transition Partnership, or JETP.

A historic milestone

After successfully completing activities at the High-Level General Debate of the 81st United Nations General Assembly and bilateral activities in the United States, General Secretary and President To Lam and a high-level Vietnamese delegation arrived in Ottawa on the evening of September 23 local time, at the invitation of Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour. The visit is expected to create new momentum for elevating bilateral relations through new pillars of cooperation.

General Secretary and President To Lam and the high-level Vietnamese delegation were welcomed at Macdonald-Cartier International Airport by a Canadian Cabinet minister, Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Jim Nickel, Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Pham Vinh Quang, and a large number of embassy officials and staff.

Promoting cooperation for tangible benefits to the people of both countries

On the morning of September 24 local time, at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour hosted a formal welcome ceremony for General Secretary and President To Lam and the high-level Vietnamese delegation on their State visit to Canada.

The ceremony was held with the highest honors reserved for heads of state. Key elements included a cavalry escort for the motorcade, the national anthems of both countries and a review of the guard of honor, reflecting the special respect extended by the host country to the Vietnamese delegation.

Governor General Louise Arbour warmly welcomed General Secretary and President To Lam and the Vietnamese delegation. She affirmed that despite their geographical distance, the two countries are closely connected by enduring friendship based on commitments to peace, dialogue and cooperation. Bilateral relations have developed strongly thanks to shared interests and complementary strengths, with both sides working toward a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Thanking the Canadian side for its warm welcome, General Secretary and President To Lam affirmed that Vietnam attaches particular importance to its relations with Canada. More than 50 years after the establishment of diplomatic relations and nearly a decade since the Comprehensive Partnership was launched in November 2017, bilateral ties have made significant progress.

Political trust has continued to deepen, while cooperation in the economy, trade, investment, defense and security, science and technology, and education and training has continued to expand. He also spoke highly of and expressed his hope that the Vietnamese community would continue to serve as a bridge of friendship.

A view of the talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour (Photo: VNA/VNS)

Establishing a Strategic Partnership

As part of his State visit to Canada, on September 24, 2026 local time, General Secretary and President To Lam held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

On political and diplomatic issues, the two sides agreed to step up high-level contacts, strengthen parliamentary cooperation and maintain regular dialogue between the two foreign ministries.

They also moved toward establishing a bilateral Dialogue on Security and Law Enforcement. Canada welcomed Vietnam's plan to soon establish a Defense Attaché Office in Canada and confirmed that it would send a representative to the third Vietnam International Defense Expo.

In the economic field, Prime Minister Carney expressed the desire to make trade, investment and economic integration key drivers. The two sides committed to facilitating market access, promoting investment, exploring the establishment of direct air routes, leveraging the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and working toward the early conclusion of negotiations on the ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa on September 24 (local time) as part of his State visit to Canada. (Photo: (Photo: VNA/VNS/Thong Nhat)

On regional and international issues, the two leaders reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace, security and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, and resolving disputes by peaceful means in accordance with international law, particularly UNCLOS 1982. The two countries committed to strengthening coordination at the United Nations, ASEAN, APEC and the Francophonie.

During the talks, General Secretary and President To Lam conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and cordially invited Prime Minister Mark Carney to pay an official visit to Vietnam in 2026 and attend APEC Economic Leaders' Week in 2027.

The Canadian Prime Minister accepted the invitation and pledged to support Vietnam in successfully hosting APEC Year 2027. At the end of the event, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents and the announcement of a Joint Statement officially upgrading Vietnam-Canada relations to a Strategic Partnership.

Taken together, these pillars provide a foundation for Vietnam and Canada to address common challenges, seize emerging opportunities and contribute to a more secure, prosperous and dynamic Indo-Pacific region.

Vietnam–Canada business dialogue

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attended and delivered remarks at a Vietnam–Canada high-level business dialogue in Ottawa on Thursday (local time), as part of his state visit to the North American country.

In his welcoming remarks, Minister Sidhu said that agreements signed by the two countries and cooperation among their businesses have created a strong foundation for trade and investment ties, opening up new opportunities for bilateral collaboration. He highlighted Canada’s potential in clean and renewable energy and said Canadian companies have maintained long-standing links with Vietnam. The minister encouraged more Vietnamese businesses to invest and establish a presence in Canada, noting significant room for mutually beneficial development, particularly through high technology and more efficient production.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attends and delivers remarks at the Vietnam–Canada high-level business dialogue in Ottawa on September 25. (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the dialogue, the General Secretary and President To Lam spoke highly of the sound friendship between Vietnam and Canada, built on trust, mutual respect and win-win cooperation. The Comprehensive Partnership established in 2017 has provided a favourable framework for expanding bilateral cooperation across various fields. He noted that the significance of Vietnam–Canada relations now extends beyond the bilateral framework, the significance of Vietnam–Canada relations now extends beyond the bilateral framework. The General Secretary and President urged businesses from both sides to focus on stronger investment ties, particularly by connecting Canada’s long-term capital with high-quality projects in Vietnam.

On the evening of September 25 (local time), General Secretary and President To Lam and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Ottawa for Vietnam, concluding their successful state visit to Canada.

Content and photos: VNA

Compilation: Thanh Tam

Design and translation: Thu Huong