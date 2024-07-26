HCMC keen on becoming high-end service center

A conference on “Developing the service sector in HCMC from now until 2030 with a vision to 2050” was held by the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade in the city on July 25.

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

To concretize Resolution 24-NQ/TW of the Politburo on socio-economic development and defence-security ensuring in the Southeast region to 2030 with a vision to 2045, and Politburo’s Resolution No 31-NQ/TW on orientations and tasks for the development of HCMC by 2030, with a vision to 2045, HCMC has issued an action program to implement these resolutions and identify key tasks and solutions. The program includes the project on “Developing HCMC into a major service hub of the country and region with high-class, modern, and high-value-added services” with the goal of providing measures to solve existing challenges and limitations and create breakthroughs in the coming time.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The project will focus on analyzing and synthesizing the development of services in HCMC corresponding to the city’s economics, and the current situation of each service, reviewing existing resources and service product system to ensure the feasibility of achieving growth targets.

It is also keen on building HCMC into a center for high-class, modern, and high-value-added services, aligning with practical realities and development trends in the future, creating a competitive position for the southern metropolis compared to other destinations in the country and the regions such as Southeast Asia and Asia.

Director of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, Bui Ta Hoang Vu speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the conference, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung requested the participating delegates to contribute opinions to the city’s service sector in the 2010-2030 period, assess new development trends in the service sector of the city, identify the future growth trends and propose development direction for the service industry to promote HCMC into a center for economy, finance, commerce, science, technology, and culture in Southeast Asia, to become a modern service and industrial city, and the leading locality in the development of digital economy and society.

He suggested the municipal Department of Industry and Trade gather all opinions from experts, international organizations, and State agencies to complete and submit the “Developing HCMC into a major service hub of the country and region with high-quality, modern, and high-value-added services” project to the HCMC People's Committee.

People are shopping at AEON Mall in Tan Phu District, HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

According to data from the Department of Industry and Trade, HCMC has contributed nearly 26 percent to the total State budget revenue of the whole country and 22 percent of the national GDP each year. Notably, the contribution from nine major service sectors of the city, including trade; transport and warehousing; tourism; postal, telecommunications and information technology; finance, credit, banking, insurance; real estate; information consulting and scientific technology services; education and training; and healthcare, contributed 69.3 percent of the growth in GRDP in the 2021-2023 period.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh