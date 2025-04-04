Deputy Prime Minister meets with Russian leaders

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hoped that the Federation Council would continue working closely with the Vietnamese NA to oversee and step up the effective implementation of cooperation agreements.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son underlined the pivotal role of legislative cooperation between Vietnam and Russia in advancing their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during a meeting with Speaker of the Federation Council (Upper House) of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko in Moscow on April 3.

Minister Bui Thanh Son expressed gratitude to the Federation Council, particularly Speaker Matviyenko, for their special affection toward Vietnam and their steadfast support for enhancing bilateral relations across diverse sectors. He highlighted the close and effective coordination between the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and the Federation Council, both bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

He hoped that the Federation Council would continue working closely with the Vietnamese NA to oversee and step up the effective implementation of cooperation agreements signed by the two countries' top leaders and Governments. He also urged the Federation Council to serve as a bridge fostering partnerships between Vietnamese cities and provinces and Russian localities to deliver tangible results based on existing agreements.

Welcoming Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on his official visit to Russia, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties, Matvienco reaffirmed that Vietnam’s status as Russia's largest and most trusted partner in Southeast Asia.

After hearing Mr. Bui Thanh Son’s briefing on the outcomes of talks between the two foreign ministers, she praised the recent strides in bilateral relations across multiple domains, noting that the increased exchange of delegations at various levels and through multiple channels offers a prime opportunity to deepen cooperation and bring agreements to fruition.

Matviyenko also expressed her wish for a meeting with Vietnamese NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man on the sidelines of the upcoming Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) General Assembly in Uzbekistan.

She stressed that despite representing diverse regions and political parties, all members of the Federation Council and parties in the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation share a deep fondness for Vietnam and a firm commitment to strengthening the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. She urged Son to further enhance bilateral coordination, including through parliamentary channel.

The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with Russian Deputy PM Alexey Overchuk, who affirmed the great importance Russia attaches to the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Vietnamase leader stressed that increasing bilateral meetings and information exchange provides opportunities for the two sides to strengthen the coordination of action, in both bilateral and multilateral settings.

The two Deputy PMs discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, and investment. They shared the view that with the close attention and direction from Vietnamese and Russian leaders as well as efforts by both sides’ ministries and sectors, economic, trade, and investment collaboration has made encouraging progress, but many hindrances remain. Therefore, joint efforts are necessary to fully capitalise on potential and optimise economic cooperation.

On specific obstacles, the officials agreed on the need for prompt decisions and close coordination to resolve as in line with the faithful relationship, mutual trust, and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son called on Russia, which plays an important role in the Eurasian Economic Union, to encourage other member countries to remove trigger safeguard measures against Vietnamese exports. He also proposed Russia increase Vietnam’s rice export quotas, seek new investment avenues, and create favourable conditions for businesses from both countries to invest in each other's territories.

The Vietnamese Deputy PM went on to suggest further common efforts be made to enhance direct aviation connectivity, promote tourism, and facilitate travel and people-to-people exchanges.

Also on April 3, Mr. Bui Thanh Son visited the Presidential Academy and met with Kudryashov Sergei Ivanovich, General Director of Zarubezhneft, a Russian company with long-time oil and gas cooperation with Vietnam.

