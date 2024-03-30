Ba Ria - Vung Tau strives to become national maritime economic center

A conference to deploy Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province’s planning for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050 and to promote investment in the locality was held solemnly on March 30 morning.

The event was hosted by the Provincial Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

The significant conference took place at the Grand Ho Tram in Phuoc Thuan Commune, Xuyen Moc District in Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province with the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai together with nearly 600 guests including leaders of centrally-run ministries and agencies, representatives of embassies and consulates of countries in Vietnam, trade and investment promotion organizations and associations, leaders of the southeastern provinces and cities, domestic and foreign corporations and enterprises.

Attending and delivering a speech at the conference, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province Pham Viet Thanh informed that after 30 years of the establishment, the locality has step-by-step demonstrated its important growth role as the Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP), budget contribution and the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) have ranked always among the country’s top five provinces and cities nationwide along with the local economic structure being shifting towards industrialization, modernization and urbanization and the GRDP per capita of the province always among the top in the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (first from left) meets businesses at the conference.

With these existing advantages, coupled with strong reforms in the investment and business environment, Ba Ria-Vung Tau has become a promising destination, attracting many large corporations and enterprises to invest and expand their production and business activities.

The whole province has attracted Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) projects with a total registered investment capital of more than US$33 billion and domestic investment capital of VND400 trillion (US$16 billion).

Only in the first quarter of 2024, the province has attracted more than US$1.5 billion of FDI capital and more than VND25,000 billion (US$1 billion) of domestic one.

The investment projects came from 30 countries and territories, groups and top financial institutions of Vietnam with advanced, modern technology with less labor intensity, high productivity and being friendly with the environment.

Delegates join the significant conference.

The Resolution No. 24-NQ/TW on socio-economic development and assurance of national defense and security in the Southeastern region until 2030, with a vision to 2045 has re-allocated the role and special strategic position of the Southeast region in general and the Ba Ria – Vung Tau in particular.

The planning of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province in the period of 2021 – 2030, a vision to 2050 was passed by the Government on December 16, 2023, which has identified a target of becoming a centrally-run city by 2030 with GRDP ranging from US$18,000 to US$18,500. By 2050, Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province sets to reach a net-zero emissions goal.

Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province grants investment certificates and adjusts to increase capital for 15 projects.

Within the conference framework, the leaders of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province granted decisions on the approval of investment policy, adjustment of investment policy and investment registration certificate for 15 projects. Of these, ten domestic-funded projects have a total investment capital of up to VND24,855 billion (nearly US$1 billion) and five FDI projects with a total capital of US$730 million.

By Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong